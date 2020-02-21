Brain Computer Interface Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

A brain computer interface (BCI) is a revolutionary system that facilitates a direct communication pathway between a functional brain and peripheral electronic devices that are used to calibrate the movement in physically challenged individuals. A brain computer interface system records the brain signal from the surface of the cortex, through signaling devices implanted within the brain or from the sensors placed over the scalp.
These signals are then transmitted to the connected peripheral device that enables the operator to perform numerous tasks. With the help of a brain computer interface system, the paralyzed and handicapped individuals can overcome their physical challenges and perform various day-to-day tasks. The primary function of a brain computer interface device is to intercept the electrical signals that pass between the neurons and transmit them to an external device. Brain computer interface (BCI) is also referred to as a brain machine interface (BMI), direct neural interface (DNI), or mind machine interface (MMI).
Numerous technological developments in the field of computation, human sensing, along with the application of brain computer interface technology for entertainment, gaming, communication, and control, are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the brain computer interface market size. Intensive research carried out to develop a cure for paralyzing brain disorders and injuries is likely to boost the brain computer interface market. However, the ethical problem faced during the research, i.e. use of brain computer interface on patients whose informed consent cannot be obtained, can act as a restraint for the brain computer interface industry.
The global Brain Computer Interface market is valued at 980 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2019-2025.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Nihon Kohden Corporation
Mind Solutions
Advanced Brain Monitoring
Quantum Applied Science and Research
Cadwell Laboratories
OpenBCI
Cortech Solutions
NeuroSky
Emotiv
Guger Technologies OEG
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Invasive
Non-invasive
Partially invasive
Segment by Application
Healthcare
Communication and control
Entertainment and gaming
Smart home control
Others
