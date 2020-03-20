Brain Computer Interface – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2023

Global Brain Computer Interface Industry

A Brain computer interface market (BCI) is a device which enables in creating an interface between brain and electronic devices such as computers or (IoT) devices. BCI basically creates a pathway between the brain and the object to be controlled. It uses electrodes and sensors to detect electronic signal in the brain which sent by computers to direct some external activity such as computer of a prosthetic limb. Global BCI market is expected to witness a significant growth rate at a CAGR of 22.8% during forecasted period (2018-2023). Factors motivating the growth of this market is increasing uses of sensor technology in emerging region such as APAC.

Lack of awareness and High cost of BCI may have an adverse effect on the growth of this market. However, the wide application of BCI technologies in gaming enterprise and government funding for research in developed economies are the major driving factors for the growth of this market. Currently, the roles and applications of BCI in the healthcare services which helps in calibrating the movement in a physically challenged individual have provided new opportunities to this market.

Geographically BCI market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region represents considerably a larger market for BCI in terms of its uses and revenue generation. Increase in rate of diagnosis of paralyzed brain disorder and physically challenged individuals in developed economies are the major factor for the growth of BCI market. Developing nations that are experiencing impressive growth in their economy over the past few years such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa have a great potential for BCI market. Application of electroencephalography technique in the diagnosis of sleep disorder is one of the driving factors in emerging nations. Europe is expected to have a lucrative growth in this market. The extensive government funding in the field of R&D, to protect public health have strengthened the EU for BCI market. The major countries that will contribute to the market are UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy.

The global players in the BCI market include BrainRobotics, Arimac Lanka, Brain Co, Kernel Co, Mindmaze etc. The strategy adopted by these companies are continuous investments in (R&D) which made them progress over the past several years in producing various neurological disorder system. Recently Mindmaze has developed MindMotion PRO, world’s first virtual environment neurorehabilitation system which is fully mobile and built for hospital use. It is adjustable to each patient’s level and allows early intervention to maximize recovery potential during the early neuroplasticity window. Continuous improvement on BCI systems helps market player to offers high-value product and services.

Research Methodology:

The market study of Global brain computer interface market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by a research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, country-level analysis is provided by analysing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases such as the FDA, WHO, and others

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalog.

The Report is intended for Brain computer interface OEM manufacturers, BCI parts manufacturer, Investing companies, Government Organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms and vehicle segment. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly in delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global BCI market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Brain Computer Interface Market Research and Analysis, By Component

2. Global Brain Computer Interface Market Research and Analysis, By type

3. Global Brain Computer Interface Market Research and Analysis, By Application

4. Global BCI Market Research and Analysis, By Technology

5. Global BCI Market Research and Analysis, By End-user

The Report covers:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global Brain Computer Interface Market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global BCI Market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global BCI Market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

4DFORCE

2. ARIMAC LANKA

3. BRAIN CO

4. BRAINROBOTICS

5. CEREVE

6. INTERAXON

7. KERNEL CO

8. MINDMAZE

9. MULTINEURONS

10. NEURABLE

11. NEUROLUTIONS

12. NEUROLUTIONS, INC

13. NEUROPACE

14. NEUROSKY

15. RHYTHM

16. SOSO H&C CO., LTD

