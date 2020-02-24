Brain Aneurysm Market Rising Uptake of technology in Medical and Healthcare Sector to Boost Industry’s Growth Market 2019

The Global Brain Aneurysm Market Provides Detailed And Suitable Information Regarding Leading Key Players Along With Rise Industries Competing For Grabbing The Share In The Market In Terms Of Revenue, Sales, Demand, Supply, And Providing Quality.

Market Highlights:

It Is Estimated That Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR 5.4% During The Forecast Period Of 2017-2023.

Brain Aneurysm is an abnormal dilation of arteries in the brain which finally results in the weakening of inner muscular layer of the blood vessel wall. Over time, blood flow within the artery starts pushing the thin portion of the wall and ruptures it. The resultant bleeding due to ruptured artery in the brain is called subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH). This kind of hemorrhage may lead to coma, stroke, and/or death. There are number of factors that contribute to the occurrence of brain aneurysms, such as cigarette smoking, injury or trauma, blood infections, and many others. Individuals harboring a brain aneurysm can be diagnosed by various techniques, such as Computed Tomography (CT) scan, Computed Tomography Angiogram (CTA) scan, Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA), cerebral angiogram, and many others.

A number of factors such as, increasing prevalence of brain aneurysms, advancement in surgical techniques, rising occurrence of high blood pressure, and increasing healthcare funding by government bodies are propelling the growth of brain aneurysm treatment market. Presence of brain aneurysm in the family history are also fuelling up the market to a great extent.

According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, occurrence of familial aneurysms among subarachnoid hemorrhage patients is 6% to 20%. Despite these drivers, there are some issues associated with brain aneurysm treatment market. High cost of management for aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage, and unknown symptoms of unruptured brain aneurysm may hinder the growth of market to an extent. Brain Aneurysm Foundation states that Brain aneurysms are mostly prevalent at the age of 35 – 60 years whereas aneurysmal hemorrhagic stroke is more common in people aged 50 years.

Key Players:

Some of key the players in the market are Orsan Medical Technologies, and Spiegelberg GmbH, Johnson & Johnson, Sophysa Ltd, HaiWeiKang, Head Sense Medical, InfraScan, Inc., Integra Life Sciences Corporation, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the brain aneurysm treatment market owing to the increasing prevalence of brain aneurysm. According to the 2017 study published in Surg Neurol Int., it is found that more than 3% population of the United States i.e. nearly 10 million individuals are living with brain aneurysm.

Europe holds the second largest market for brain aneurysm. It is expected that the support provided by government bodies for research & development and improvement in reimbursement policies in healthcare will drive the market in Europe region. Some cerebrovascular conditions are also very prevalent in the European region. According to a research study published in BMJ Open, it is found that Unruptured Intracranial Aneurysms (UIAs) is one of the most common cerebrovascular conditions in Germany. It is also estimated that nearly 1.6 million individuals in Germany are suffering from Unruptured intracranial aneurysms (UIAs).

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing brain aneurysm treatment market owing to the huge patient population and developing healthcare technology.

The Middle East & Africa holds the least share of brain aneurysm treatment market due to limited availability of medical facilities. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East & African market. Whereas, the African region is expected to witness a moderate growth.

Segmentation

The brain aneurysm treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, Condition, and end-user.

On the basis of type, market is segmented into surgery and medication. Surgery is further classified into surgical clipping, endovascular coiling, flow diverter, and others. Sub-segmentation of flow diverter includes pipeline embolization device, silk flow diverter (SILK), and surpass flow diverter (SURPASS). Sub-segmentation of medication includes anti-seizure medications, analgesics, calcium channel blockers, anti-hypertensives, anti-emetics, antacids, stool softeners, and others.

On the basis of condition, market is classified into unruptured aneurysm and ruptured aneurysm.

On the basis of end-users, market is segmented into hospital, clinics, and others.

