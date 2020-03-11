Braille Labels Market Growth, Forecast and Value Chain 2018 – 2028

With the advent of modernization, the technology has evolved so far to overcome the challenges faced by the differently abled people. Some of the companies in the packaging industry also introduced few packaging solutions that help them to recognize products readily. Braille label is an example of such product which allows blinds people to read text with the help of their fingertips. Also, these labels are used to produce custom stickers which are used for different applications. Braille labels are clear, blank self-adhesive labels applied to labels items such as household appliances, canned foods, greeting cards, books, and CDs. These labels also find its application in pharmaceutical packaging. Packaging industry is witnessing a strong growth through the introduction of new products with high technological advancements in the last few years. Use of braille labels has evolved to be used as standard packaging product on several products in the healthcare, household, and paper industry.

Braille Labels Market: Market Dynamics

Braille labels market has witnessed a strong growth in the last few years due to growing urbanization and increasing literacy rates in the developing countries. Companies are also introducing products with braille labels on it. For e.g. a wine company, M. Chapoutier, based in France incorporated braille labels on its wine bottles to make it easier for the blind people to shop wine conveniently. Some researchers indicates that the world’s blind population will increase three-fold from about 35 million today to approximately 110 million in 2050 which is a significant rise in the next few decades. This will create the high demand for the braille labels in the market. Some of the restraints in the braille labels market is the lower quality of the labels produced by the local manufacturers at higher prices. However, it is expected that the market will soon become fragmented with the rise in number of manufacturers in the market. Braille labels market offers significant opportunities for the new entrants and existing market players to increase the reach of their products to a global level.

Braille Labels Market: Market Segmentation:

Braille Labels Market Segmentation: By Material Type

Plastic PET PE Others

Paper

Among the material type, plastic material is widely used for the production of braille labels in the market.

Braille Labels Market Segmentation: By Application

Bottles & Jars

Books & Envelopes

Cans

Household Appliances

Others

Braille Labels Market Segmentation: By End Use

Pharmaceutical

Paper & Printing

Household

Food & Beverages

Others

Among the end use, pharmaceutical and paper & printing segment is expected to dominate the braille labels market, during the forecast period.

Braille Labels Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of region, the Braille Labels market is segmented into seven regions which include North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. The North America and Europe dominate the market due to high technological advancements in the region with high focus of different end use companies to offer convenient packaging solution to every age group and also to differently abled people. Also, some rules and regulations in the pharmaceutical industry make pharmaceutical companies to use blind-people friendly packaging solutions on their products. Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA also offer untapped growth potential in the braille labels market. However, Japan already has high penetration of convenient and user-friendly packaging solutions such as braille labels.

Braille Labels Market: Market Players

Some of the key players in the Braille Labels market are American Thermoform Corporation, APH, Inc., LS&S, LLC, Pia – Accessible Printing Solutions, Rath Microtech, Quantum Technology Pty Ltd, Awards USA, Aspect Labelling Limited, Romer Etikett GmbH & Co KG, CCL Label GmbH, and Sleever International Company