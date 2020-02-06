WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Brachytherapy Afterloaders, Brachytherapy Seeds Industry – Treatment Analysis,Research,Review to 2024”.

Brachytherapy Afterloaders, Brachytherapy Seeds Industry 2019

Description:-

Brachytherapy Afterloaders, is kind of machine used in brachytherapy to deliverer radioactive sources into the treatment site, to avoid risk of radiation exposure to clinical staff.

Brachytherapy Seeds is radiation sources enclosed within a non-radioactive capsule. The common radiation sources are Iodine-125 Palladium-103 Cesium-137.

Scope of the Report:

In the Brachytherapy Seeds Industry developed with the production growth rate about 4%. In 2015, global production of Brachytherapy Seeds was more than 3900 K units.

North America is the largest suppliers and consumer of Brachytherapy Seeds, with a production market share of 45% and a consumption market share of 52%.

The second place is Europe, following North America with the production market share of 40 % and a consumption market share of 25%. Asia is another important place enjoying 27% sales market share.

Elekta, Theragenics and Eckert & Ziegler are the leaders of the industry, and hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. But with the intense of competition in the industry there will be more and more player in the market.

The worldwide market for Brachytherapy Afterloaders, Brachytherapy Seeds is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.3% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 150 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Brachytherapy Afterloaders, Brachytherapy Seeds in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Elekta

Theragenics

Eckert & Ziegler

Oncura / GE Healthcare

Varian

BARD

Team Best

IsoAid

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Brachytherapy Afterloaders

Brachytherapy Seeds

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Prostate Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Breast Cancer

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Brachytherapy Afterloaders, Brachytherapy Seeds product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Brachytherapy Afterloaders, Brachytherapy Seeds, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Brachytherapy Afterloaders, Brachytherapy Seeds in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Brachytherapy Afterloaders, Brachytherapy Seeds competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

……..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Brachytherapy Afterloaders, Brachytherapy Seeds Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Brachytherapy Afterloaders

1.2.2 Brachytherapy Seeds

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Prostate Cancer

1.3.2 Gynecological Cancer

1.3.3 Breast Cancer

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Elekta

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Brachytherapy Afterloaders, Brachytherapy Seeds Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Elekta Brachytherapy Afterloaders, Brachytherapy Seeds Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Theragenics

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Brachytherapy Afterloaders, Brachytherapy Seeds Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Theragenics Brachytherapy Afterloaders, Brachytherapy Seeds Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Eckert & Ziegler

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Brachytherapy Afterloaders, Brachytherapy Seeds Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Eckert & Ziegler Brachytherapy Afterloaders, Brachytherapy Seeds Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Oncura / GE Healthcare

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Brachytherapy Afterloaders, Brachytherapy Seeds Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Oncura / GE Healthcare Brachytherapy Afterloaders, Brachytherapy Seeds Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

