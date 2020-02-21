BPO in the Public Sector 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.0% and Forecast to 2021

BPO is a segment of outsourcing, which consists of subcontracting certain business processes of an organization to a third-party vendor that has expertise in the required domain. The Public sector refers to government services such as the military, police, public education, public transit, healthcare services as well as employees working for government organizations. The BPO services in Public sector support governments to perform various functions such as e-governance initiatives, taxation, asset registration, pensions, and welfare programs, including financial assistance for the unemployed, and in a cost-effective manner.
The analysts forecast the Global BPO market in Public sector is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.0 percent over the period 2015-2019
Covered in this Report
The Global BPO market in Public Sector can be categorized into four segments: F&A Outsourcing, CRM BPO, HR Outsourcing, and Procurement Outsourcing. This report covers information about the market share of the Global BPO market in Public sector by services and by geography.
The report, Global BPO Market in Public Sector 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also covers the market landscape of the Global BPO market in Public sector and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes the profiles of key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key Vendors
• Accenture
• Capgemini
• IBM
• Serco Global Services
• TCS
• Unisys
• Wipro
Other Prominent Vendors
• 3i Infotech
• Aegis
• Amadeus IT Group
• Aon
• ATS Group
• CGI
• Cognizant
• Convergys
• Corbus
• EXL
• Genpact
• Harris
• Hays
• HCL Technologies
• Hudson
• Infosys
• Kelly
• Kenexa
• Logica
• NCO Financial Systems
• Neeyamo
• Northrop Grumman
• Pinstripe and Ochre House
• Pontoon Solutions
• Steria
• Sutherland
• TDS
• WNS
• Xerox
Market Driver
• Enhancement of Service Delivery Platforms
Market Challenge
• Increase in Budgetary Pressures
Market Trend
• Increased Shift toward Omni-channels
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.2 List of Contracts in BPO Market in Public Sector
06.3 Market Size and Forecast
06.4 Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Service
07.1 Global BPO Market in Public Sector by Service
07.2 Global CRM BPO Market in Public Sector
07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.3 Global HR Outsourcing Market in Public Sector
07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.4 Global F&A Outsourcing Market in Public Sector
07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
7.5 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market in Public Sector
07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
08. Market Segmentation by Product
08.1 Global HR Outsourcing Market in Public Sector by Product
08.2 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market in Public Sector
08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
8.3 Global RPO Market in Public Sector
08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
09. Geographical Segmentation
10. Buying Criteria
11. Market Growth Drivers
12. Drivers and their Impact
13. Market Challenges
14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
15. Market Trends
16. Trends and their Impact
17. Vendor Landscape
17.1 Competitive Scenario
17.2 Key Vendors 2014
17.3 Other Prominent Vendors
18. Key Vendor Analysis
18.1 Accenture
18.1.1 Key Facts
18.1.2 Business Overview
18.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
18.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.1.6 Business Strategy
18.1.7 Key Information
18.1.8 SWOT Analysis
18.2 Capgemini
18.2.1 Key Facts
18.2.2 Business Overview
18.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
18.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.2.6 Business Strategy
18.2.7 Key Developments
18.2.8 SWOT Analysis
18.3 IBM
18.3.1 Key Facts
18.3.2 Business Description
18.3.3 Business Segmentation
18.3.4 Revenue Segmentation by Business Segment
18.3.5 Revenue Segmentation by Business Operation
18.3.6 Revenue Comparison of Business Segments 2012 and 2013
18.3.7 Revenue Segmentation by Geography
18.3.8 Business Strategy
18.3.9 Key Developments
18.3.10 SWOT Analysis
..…..Continued
