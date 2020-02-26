BPO Business Analytics Market Status, Trends, Size, Inventor, Cost, Profit, Segmentation | Industry Analysis Forecast Report

BPO Business Analytics Market – 2019

“Decision makers worldwide are under tremendous pressure to optimize their business operations, acquire new customers, and increase their market share, thereby driving long-term profitability. Business analytics is used for strategic decision making, enabling organizations to understand their customers, optimize operational cost, and improve business efficiency and competitiveness. The demand for regulatory compliance and transparency is high across sectors such as BFSI and healthcare. Enterprises in these sectors need to comply with regulatory norms such as Basel III and Solvency II. Business analytics outsourcing helps enterprises addresses such compliance requirements by increasing their transparency.

The adoption of systems such as ERP, CRM, SCM, and SFA by enterprises and the industrial Internet revolution have led to the generation of large volumes of data. Moreover, with the increased adoption of big data, the use of business analytics has also surged with a greater need to understand data. Data analytics tools and technologies help derive powerful insights and make efficient use of big data. This helps organizations make strategic decisions based on actionable insights for their business activities.

”

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the BPO Business Analytics in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Accenture

Cognizant

Genpact

IBM

TCS

HP

Tech Mahindra

Capgemini

Wipro

EXL

NTT DATA(Dell)

WNS Global

Minacs

Infosys

Mu Sigma

Aegis

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America, Middle East and Africa

Market Segment by Type, covers

HR

Procurement

F&A

Customer Care

Logistics

Sales & Marketing

Training

Product Engineering

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of BPO Business Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2023

Available Customizations

With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the BPO Business Analytics market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global BPO Business Analytics Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021



1 Market Overview

1.1 BPO Business Analytics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 HR

1.2.2 Procurement

1.2.3 F&A

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 BFSI

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA

1.4.1.2 Canada

1.4.1.3 Mexico

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany

1.4.2.2 France

1.4.2.3 UK

1.4.2.4 Russia

1.4.2.5 Italy

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China

1.4.3.2 Japan

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Accenture

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 BPO Business Analytics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Accenture BPO Business Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

2.2 Cognizant

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 BPO Business Analytics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Cognizant BPO Business Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

2.3 Genpact

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 BPO Business Analytics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Genpact BPO Business Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

2.4 IBM

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 BPO Business Analytics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 IBM BPO Business Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

2.5 TCS

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 BPO Business Analytics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 TCS BPO Business Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

2.6 HP

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 BPO Business Analytics Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 HP BPO Business Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

2.7 Tech Mahindra

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 BPO Business Analytics Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Tech Mahindra BPO Business Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

2.8 Capgemini

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 BPO Business Analytics Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 Capgemini BPO Business Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

2.9 Wipro

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 BPO Business Analytics Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Type 1

2.9.2.2 Type 2

2.9.3 Wipro BPO Business Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

2.10 EXL

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 BPO Business Analytics Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Type 1

2.10.2.2 Type 2

2.10.3 EXL BPO Business Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

2.11 NTT DATA(Dell)

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 BPO Business Analytics Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Type 1

2.11.2.2 Type 2

2.11.3 NTT DATA(Dell) BPO Business Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

2.12 WNS Global

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 BPO Business Analytics Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Type 1

2.12.2.2 Type 2

2.12.3 WNS Global BPO Business Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

2.13 Minacs

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 BPO Business Analytics Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Type 1

2.13.2.2 Type 2

2.13.3 Minacs BPO Business Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

2.14 Infosys

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 BPO Business Analytics Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Type 1

2.14.2.2 Type 2

2.14.3 Infosys BPO Business Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

2.15 Mu Sigma

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 BPO Business Analytics Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Type 1

2.15.2.2 Type 2

2.15.3 Mu Sigma BPO Business Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

2.16 Aegis

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 BPO Business Analytics Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Type 1

2.16.2.2 Type 2

2.16.3 Aegis BPO Business Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

3 Global BPO Business Analytics Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global BPO Business Analytics Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.2 Global BPO Business Analytics Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 BPO Business Analytics Manufacturer Market Share

3.3.2 Top 6 BPO Business Analytics Manufacturer Market Share

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global BPO Business Analytics Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global BPO Business Analytics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global BPO Business Analytics Sales by Regions (2011-2016)

4.1.2 Global BPO Business Analytics Revenue by Regions (2011-2016)

4.2 North America BPO Business Analytics Sales and Growth (2011-2016)

4.3 Europe BPO Business Analytics Sales and Growth (2011-2016)

4.4 Asia-Pacific BPO Business Analytics Sales and Growth (2011-2016)

4.5 South America BPO Business Analytics Sales and Growth (2011-2016)

4.6 Middle East and Africa BPO Business Analytics Sales and Growth (2011-2016)

5 North America BPO Business Analytics by Countries

5.1 North America BPO Business Analytics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.1.1 North America BPO Business Analytics Sales by Countries (2011-2016)

5.1.2 North America BPO Business Analytics Revenue by Countries (2011-2016)

5.2 USA BPO Business Analytics Sales and Growth (2011-2016)

5.3 Canada BPO Business Analytics Sales and Growth (2011-2016)

5.4 Mexico BPO Business Analytics Sales and Growth (2011-2016)

6 Europe BPO Business Analytics by Countries

6.1 Europe BPO Business Analytics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 Europe BPO Business Analytics Sales by Countries (2011-2016)

6.1.2 Europe BPO Business Analytics Revenue by Countries (2011-2016)

6.2 Germany BPO Business Analytics Sales and Growth (2011-2016)

6.3 UK BPO Business Analytics Sales and Growth (2011-2016)

6.4 France BPO Business Analytics Sales and Growth (2011-2016)

6.5 Russia BPO Business Analytics Sales and Growth (2011-2016)

6.6 Italy BPO Business Analytics Sales and Growth (2011-2016)

7 Asia-Pacific BPO Business Analytics by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific BPO Business Analytics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific BPO Business Analytics Sales by Countries (2011-2016)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific BPO Business Analytics Revenue by Countries (2011-2016)

7.2 China BPO Business Analytics Sales and Growth (2011-2016)

7.3 Japan BPO Business Analytics Sales and Growth (2011-2016)

7.4 Korea BPO Business Analytics Sales and Growth (2011-2016)

7.5 India BPO Business Analytics Sales and Growth (2011-2016)

7.6 Southeast Asia BPO Business Analytics Sales and Growth (2011-2016)

Continued …

