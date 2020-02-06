BPO Business Analytics Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Decision makers worldwide are under tremendous pressure to optimize their business operations, acquire new customers, and increase their market share, thereby driving long-term profitability. Business analytics is used for strategic decision making, enabling organizations to understand their customers, optimize operational cost, and improve business efficiency and competitiveness. The demand for regulatory compliance and transparency is high across sectors such as BFSI and healthcare. Enterprises in these sectors need to comply with regulatory norms such as Basel III and Solvency II. Business analytics outsourcing helps enterprises addresses such compliance requirements by increasing their transparency.

The adoption of systems such as ERP, CRM, SCM, and SFA by enterprises and the industrial Internet revolution have led to the generation of large volumes of data. Moreover, with the increased adoption of big data, the use of business analytics has also surged with a greater need to understand data. Data analytics tools and technologies help derive powerful insights and make efficient use of big data. This helps organizations make strategic decisions based on actionable insights for their business activities.

Global BPO business analytics industry is highly fragmented, industry vendors are mostly in the India and USA. The market is extremely competitive with vendors competing to gain a greater market share. Players in the market are constantly looking for ways to increase their market share through mergers and acquisitions and partnerships. They are also focusing on differentiating themselves by offering mobile-enabled business analytics solutions, predictive analytics, and cloud-based business analytics services. Among them, Accenture is the world leading player in the global BPO business analytics market with the market share of 17.5% in 2015, in terms of revenue.

The BFSI end user segment led the market during 2015, accounting for a market share of more than 23.97%. BFSI organizations worldwide are reaping benefits of business analytics to enhance business productivity and gain competitive advantage. The generation of large volumes of transactional data in this segment is driving the demand for business analytics. Moreover, the growing need to comply with regulatory norms and make them more transparent has propelled the demand for analytics in the BFSI sector.

In 2018, the global BPO Business Analytics market size was 16500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 38800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global BPO Business Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the BPO Business Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Cognizant

Genpact

IBM

TCS

HP

Tech Mahindra

Capgemini

Wipro

EXL

NTT DATA(Dell)

WNS Global

Minacs

Infosys

Mu Sigma

Aegis

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

HR

Procurement

F&A

Customer Care

Logistics

Sales & Marketing

Training

Product Engineering

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global BPO Business Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the BPO Business Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of BPO Business Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global BPO Business Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 HR

1.4.3 Procurement

1.4.4 F&A

1.4.5 Customer Care

1.4.6 Logistics

1.4.7 Sales & Marketing

1.4.8 Training

1.4.9 Product Engineering

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global BPO Business Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Telecom

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 BPO Business Analytics Market Size

2.2 BPO Business Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 BPO Business Analytics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global BPO Business Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global BPO Business Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global BPO Business Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 BPO Business Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players BPO Business Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into BPO Business Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Accenture

12.1.1 Accenture Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BPO Business Analytics Introduction

12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in BPO Business Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.2 Cognizant

12.2.1 Cognizant Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 BPO Business Analytics Introduction

12.2.4 Cognizant Revenue in BPO Business Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Cognizant Recent Development

12.3 Genpact

12.3.1 Genpact Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 BPO Business Analytics Introduction

12.3.4 Genpact Revenue in BPO Business Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Genpact Recent Development

12.4 IBM

12.4.1 IBM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 BPO Business Analytics Introduction

12.4.4 IBM Revenue in BPO Business Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 IBM Recent Development

12.5 TCS

12.5.1 TCS Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 BPO Business Analytics Introduction

12.5.4 TCS Revenue in BPO Business Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 TCS Recent Development

12.6 HP

12.6.1 HP Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 BPO Business Analytics Introduction

12.6.4 HP Revenue in BPO Business Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 HP Recent Development

12.7 Tech Mahindra

12.7.1 Tech Mahindra Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 BPO Business Analytics Introduction

12.7.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue in BPO Business Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development

12.8 Capgemini

12.8.1 Capgemini Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 BPO Business Analytics Introduction

12.8.4 Capgemini Revenue in BPO Business Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Capgemini Recent Development

12.9 Wipro

12.9.1 Wipro Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 BPO Business Analytics Introduction

12.9.4 Wipro Revenue in BPO Business Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Wipro Recent Development

12.10 EXL

12.10.1 EXL Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 BPO Business Analytics Introduction

12.10.4 EXL Revenue in BPO Business Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 EXL Recent Development

12.11 NTT DATA(Dell)

12.12 WNS Global

12.13 Minacs

12.14 Infosys

12.15 Mu Sigma

12.16 Aegis

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continuous…

