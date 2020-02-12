BPO Business Analytics 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Decision makers worldwide are under tremendous pressure to optimize their business operations, acquire new customers, and increase their market share, thereby driving long-term profitability. Business analytics is used for strategic decision making, enabling organizations to understand their customers, optimize operational cost, and improve business efficiency and competitiveness. The demand for regulatory compliance and transparency is high across sectors such as BFSI and healthcare. Enterprises in these sectors need to comply with regulatory norms such as Basel III and Solvency II. Business analytics outsourcing helps enterprises addresses such compliance requirements by increasing their transparency.

The adoption of systems such as ERP, CRM, SCM, and SFA by enterprises and the industrial Internet revolution have led to the generation of large volumes of data. Moreover, with the increased adoption of big data, the use of business analytics has also surged with a greater need to understand data. Data analytics tools and technologies help derive powerful insights and make efficient use of big data. This helps organizations make strategic decisions based on actionable insights for their business activities.

Scope of the Report:

Global BPO business analytics industry is highly fragmented, industry vendors are mostly in the India and USA. The market is extremely competitive with vendors competing to gain a greater market share. Players in the market are constantly looking for ways to increase their market share through mergers and acquisitions and partnerships. They are also focusing on differentiating themselves by offering mobile-enabled business analytics solutions, predictive analytics, and cloud-based business analytics services. Among them, Accenture is the world leading player in the global BPO business analytics market with the market share of 17.5% in 2015, in terms of revenue.

The global BPO Business Analytics market is valued at 16500 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 36900 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of BPO Business Analytics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the BPO Business Analytics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the BPO Business Analytics market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Accenture

Cognizant

Genpact

IBM

TCS

HP

Tech Mahindra

Capgemini

Wipro

EXL

NTT DATA(Dell)

WNS Global

Minacs

Infosys

Mu Sigma

Aegis

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

HR

Procurement

F&A

Customer Care

Logistics

Sales & Marketing

Training

Product Engineering

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 BPO Business Analytics Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

