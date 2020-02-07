Bovine Colostrum Market Trend, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2024) Colostrum BioTec,Immuno-Dynamics,Ingredia Nutritional,New Image

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Bovine Colostrum Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 118 pages with multiple tables and figures in it. This report studies the global Bovine Colostrum market status and forecast, categorizes the global Bovine Colostrum market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

Bovine Colostrum is a milky fluid that comes from the breasts of cows the first few days after giving birth, before true milk appears. It contains proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, minerals, and proteins (antibodies) that fight disease-causing agents such as bacteria and viruses. Antibody levels in colostrum can be 100 times higher than levels in regular cow’s milk.

United States is the largest producer, followed by New Zealand and Europe. But for consumption market, Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer, which leading by China, whom has large population and fast growing demand for dietary supplements.

This industry is very serious polarization, there are some big producers, like PanTheryx, and there are some little ones, but there is not anyone in the middle that is doing it fulltime. That’s make this industry more charming.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy. According to the Ministry of Health, China bans the use of bovine colostrum or dairy products made of the material in the production of baby formula. It also leads to the price drop about 40% in 2012. At the same time, China is not forbidden the products about pure bovine colostrum. That’s make the industry relive till 1-2 years’ later.

The worldwide market for Bovine Colostrum is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Bovine Colostrum in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Spray Dried Power

Freeze Dried Power

Powder

Capsules

Tablets

Other (emulsus etc.)

The report represents in-depth insights on the Market. It also provides detailed information about the major factors, such drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market, along with an analysis of micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and their contribution to the BOVINE COLOSTRUM Market.

