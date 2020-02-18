Boutique Hotel Global Market Requirements, Growth, Future Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Boutique Hotel Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database
In 2018, the global Boutique Hotel market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Boutique Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Boutique Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Marriott International, Inc
Hilton
Starwood Hotels & Resorts(Marriott)
Hyatt Hotels
Four Seasons Holdings Inc.
Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
Mandarin Oriental International Limited
The Indian Hotels Company Limited
Jumeirah International LLC
Kerzner International Resorts, Inc.
ITC Hotels Limited
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3826597-global-boutique-hotel-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Business Hotel
Suite Hotel
Airport Hotel
Market segment by Application, split into
Room
F&B
SPA
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Boutique Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Boutique Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3826597-global-boutique-hotel-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Boutique Hotel Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Business Hotel
1.4.3 Suite Hotel
1.4.4 Airport Hotel
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Boutique Hotel Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Room
1.5.3 F&B
1.5.4 SPA
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Boutique Hotel Market Size
2.2 Boutique Hotel Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Boutique Hotel Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Boutique Hotel Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Marriott International, Inc
12.1.1 Marriott International, Inc Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Boutique Hotel Introduction
12.1.4 Marriott International, Inc Revenue in Boutique Hotel Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Marriott International, Inc Recent Development
12.2 Hilton
12.2.1 Hilton Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Boutique Hotel Introduction
12.2.4 Hilton Revenue in Boutique Hotel Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Hilton Recent Development
12.3 Starwood Hotels & Resorts(Marriott)
12.3.1 Starwood Hotels & Resorts(Marriott) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Boutique Hotel Introduction
12.3.4 Starwood Hotels & Resorts(Marriott) Revenue in Boutique Hotel Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Starwood Hotels & Resorts(Marriott) Recent Development
12.4 Hyatt Hotels
12.4.1 Hyatt Hotels Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Boutique Hotel Introduction
12.4.4 Hyatt Hotels Revenue in Boutique Hotel Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Hyatt Hotels Recent Development
12.5 Four Seasons Holdings Inc.
12.5.1 Four Seasons Holdings Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Boutique Hotel Introduction
12.5.4 Four Seasons Holdings Inc. Revenue in Boutique Hotel Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Four Seasons Holdings Inc. Recent Development
Continued…….
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)