Bounce House Rentals Pembroke Pines Company We Rent Fun Expands Services

ncreased services expanded to serve new Floridian community, due to popular demand

— We Rent Fun is pleased to announce they are expanding their services to Pembroke Pines, FL. A bouncy inflatable house is a great way to bring fun to the crowd. We Rent Fun is also available to service other party and event needs. Offering a wide array of essentials such as tables, chairs, generators, lasers, lights, coolers, microphones, and tents. If you have your essentials down and you’re looking to add more fun, well that is what we rent! You also can arrange for petting zoos, trains, face painting, and more. Contact our staff today to help plan for your next event and make sure you bring the fun. Kids love activities that allow them to run, play, and express all their energy.

As a Floridian company, we carry a variety of Disney themed inflatables and water slides making a perfect compliment to any themed birthday party, a corporate event with employee kids, summer party, or fundraiser event. Our offerings include inflatables with classic Disney princesses, Star Wars themes, or the classic Mickey Mouse and his gang. Not into Disney? No problem! We have tons of styles, colors, and options from our inflatables waiting to entertain at your next event. We’ll work with you to coordinate all the details needed to put on a fun event.

Our inflatable fun bouncy houses are the perfect fit for a great outdoor event. The exploding energy that kids seem to inherit out of nowhere is an excellent fit for bouncy around, which generally leads to a lot of giggling and laughing. We know that sound brings joy to a lot of ears, and will give your children an experience they won’t forget. Need some food or treats? Be sure to check out our food offerings such as popcorn, snow cones, or hot dog concession stands. We’re happy to bring that laughter and joy by giving bounce house rentals Pembroke Pines. We know the fun, and we rent it!

Between every rental event, our inventory is cleaned and sanitized to provide the safest, most comfortable experience for our next guests. We pride ourselves on maintaining our inventory with top-notch standards, delivering the best experience for our guests. Our staff ensures a successful delivery, set up, and Many of our clients from the southern Florida area have returned to work with us for their next event!

Contact Info:

Name: Al Sanchez

Organization: We Rent Fun

Address: 8850 NW 97th Ave APT 103, Doral, FL 33178

Phone: (305) 985-0505