Botulinum Toxin Market- Increase in Prevalence of Aesthetic Problems and Therapeutic Diseases to Drive the Market Growth

Increase in the prevalence of spasticity & cervical dystonia and rise in the incidences of glabellar lines and facial wrinkles are key factors driving the global botulinum toxin market. According to American Association of Neurological Surgeons, globally, spasticity affects more than 12 million people worldwide. In the U.S., around 400,000 people are affected with some degree of spasticity related to cerebral palsy. According to Brain Foundation, in the U.S., rate of cervical dystonia is around 30 in 100,000 population. Prevalence of spasticity and cervical dystonia is increasing year-over-year, thereby increasing the demand for non-surgical therapeutics procedures, which in turn is driving the market. Consistent rise in the geriatric population worldwide is a major factor boosting the global botulinum toxin market. According to the United Nations, in 2017, the global geriatric population was 962 million, comprising around 13% of the global population and is expected to reach 2.1 billion in 2050. Surge in awareness regarding botulinum toxin procedure is fuelling the market.

The global botulinum toxin market has been segmented into product type, application, and region. In terms of product type, the market has been classified into botulinum toxin type A and botulinum toxin type B. The botulinum toxin type A segment held a prominent share of the global botulinum toxin market in 2017. Increase in prevalence of cervical dystonia, spasticity, glabellar lines, and crow’s foot and rise in the use of botulinum toxin type A are key factors driving the market. The botulinum toxin type B segment is expected to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Advantages of botulinum toxin type B, such as faster onset of action and faster recovery time, and introduction of new and improved type B products in the market for new indications are major factors propelling the segment. Based on application, the global botulinum toxin market has been segregated into esthetic and therapeutics. The therapeutics segment dominated the global botulinum toxin market in 2017, owing to global rise in the cases of migraine and increase in the demand for non-surgical therapeutic procedure, which is noninvasive or minimally invasive in nature. The esthetic segment is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increase in prevalence of lateral canthal lines and face wrinkles.

The global botulinum toxin market was valued at US$ 4,527.0 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 8,718.7 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in the prevalence of spasticity and cervical dystonia and the number of cases of migraine is expected to drive the botulinum toxin market during the forecast period. Surge in the rate of adoption of non-surgical botulinum toxin procedures, due to their noninvasive or minimally invasive nature, is boosting botulinum toxin market. Rise in the number of worldwide geriatric population and incidences of esthetic issues, such as crow’s foot and lateral canthal lines, is a key factor that is anticipated to propel the botulinum toxin market during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness regarding the advancements in non-surgical esthetic and therapeutic procedures is a major factors hampering revenue generation in the global botulinum toxin market.

The global botulinum toxin market is expanding at a high pace owing to the increase in prevalence of cervical dystonia and upper limb and lower limb spasticity. Rise in global geriatric population and adoption of new non-surgical aesthetic procedures is fuelling the market. Growing incidences of glabellar lines, face and forehead wrinkles, and crow’s foot and consistent worldwide rise in cases of migraine are boosting the market. Furthermore, rising number of skilled professionals performing non-surgical botulinum toxin procedures, favorable government regulations regarding the commercial usage of botulinum toxins, and advantages of faster onset of action of botulinum toxin procedure over traditional cosmetic procedure are propelling the botulinum toxin market.

