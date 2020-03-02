Bottled Water Packaging Market Global Size, Growth, Opportunity And Industry Forecast Till 2023

Summary

Global Bottled Water Packaging Market, By Material (Plastics, Glass and other), By Product (Well Water, Distilled Water, Mineral Water and Others By Application (Municipal, Industrial and Others) and Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights

The manufacturing industry have been the major contributor for the economic growth of the country. The growth in the industry sector is expected to drive the packaged water market. Moreover, with economic advancement in emerging nations such as Brazil, the cities are becoming more populated. This has resulted in an increase in disposable income, changing lifestyle, and increasing health awareness. This shift in preference toward consumption of clean drinking water in urban areas and increases the sales of water filtration and disinfection equipment. Thus, urbanization is expected to increase the adoption of packaged water treatment systems, especially, in emerging nations. Some consumers prefer the taste of bottled water over tap water. Furthermore, some brands use flavoring agents to enhance the water. Many of these products offer fruity and tropical flavors that attract the people looking to switch from soda to water.

Bottled water packaging market drivers include population growth, increase in prevalence of waterborne diseases, and scarcity of tap water. The need for safe drinking water in developing countries and countries in the Middle East has made these regions, favorable for multinational bottled water manufacturers. Moreover, plastic bottle recycle market is predicted to grow at a gradual rate in the future. The market growth is driven by growing environmental concerns, government policies & regulations, and emission norms. Plastic products have a slow rate of natural decomposition, as it takes around 700 years to decompose. Hence plastic recycling is one of the preferred solution adopted by many countries.

Key Players

The key players of global bottled water packaging market includes Amcor Ltd. (Australia), SKS Bottle & Packaging Inc. (U.S.), Greif, Inc. (U.S.), Silgan Holdings (U.S.), ExoPackaging (India), American Pacific Corporation (U.S.), Berry Global, Inc. (U.S.), CKS Packaging (U.S.), Sidel Group (Italy) and Kaufman Container (U.S.)

Market Research Analysis

The global Bottled Water Packaging Market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The growth of bottled water packaging market is influenced by the recyclability and awareness, among consumers. The development of new and diversified technologies is creating exciting opportunities within the packaging industry. Some of the key driving factors for bottled water packaging market are significant growth in packaging industries coupled with innovative packaging and excellent barrier properties. Lightweight packaging is becoming, increasingly, popular among the consumers as it helps in the significant reduction of transportation and carriage costs, leading to increased profits.

Government Initiatives

The government has undertaken various initiatives for the packaged water market to improve health standards. In countries such as Saudi Arabia, one of the major challenge is the scarcity of water. The governments have, substantially, invested in the seawater desalination, water distribution, and sewerage and wastewater treatment. The increased in investment in wastewater treatment is expected to drive the package water market. In 2011, the U.S. implemented a national clean water framework to protect the health of global water bodies. The framework recognizes the importance of clean water and to protect public health & water quality. The administration is working with various policy makers to ensure water management. The framework is also pursuing new ways to protect public health by reducing contaminants in global drinking water.

Market Size of Global Bottled Water Packaging Market (CAGR)

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global bottled water packaging market, tracking one market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Bottled Water Packaging market by its product and region.

By Material

Plastics

Glass

Other

By Product

Well Water

Distilled Water

Mineral Water

Others

By Application

Municipal

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continues………

