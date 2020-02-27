Fact.MR has recently updated its massive report catalogue by adding a fresh study titled “Bottled Water Market Offering Trends, Share, Size, Growth Until the End of 2022”. This business intelligence study encapsulates vital details about the market current as well as future status during the mentioned forecast period of 2026.The report also targets important facets such as market drivers, challenges, latest trends, and opportunities associated to growth of manufacturers in global market for Bottled Water Market. Along with these insights, the report provides the readers crucial insights on the strategies implemented by leading companies to remain in the lead of this competitive market.

The global bottled water market is envisaged to see high growth opportunities birthing with growing health-consciousness among people and increasing awareness about hygiene. Surge in demand for functional bottled water could provide impetus to the global market. With a view to provide safe drinking water to residents of their country, governments are expected to concentrate on developing public water infrastructure. Launch of new products with innovative flavors and more health benefits could set the tone for significant growth of the global bottled water market. Thus, there could be massive demand in the global bottled water market due to high preference for functional benefits, better taste, and convenience.

Fact.MR envisions the global bottled water market to earn a US$200.0 bn by the end of 2022. Among a number of products offered in the global bottled water market, spring water could gain a larger share as its sales are expected to cross a US$45.0 bn by the end of the forecast period 2017-2022. On the other hand, distilled water could show quicker progress in the global bottled water market. There are more segments that the global bottled water market is classified into: tap water, artesian well water/artesian water, sparkling bottled water, mineral water, and purified water.

Bottled water has captured the worldwide consumer demand for safe and contaminant-free water in meeting the hydration requirements. The rising health concern arising from consuming contaminated water that are mostly sourced from tap water is a key factor bolstering the demand in the bottled water market. The lack of readily available safe drinking water for populations especially in developing countries and concerns about municipal tap water being contaminated are propositions that has supported the rapid expansion of the bottled water market. Manufacturers in the bottled water market are increasingly capitalizing on consumer concerns about the presence of chemical contaminants in the tap water, making it unfit for drinking for the population.

The evaluations help market participants to identify prominent investment pockets and avenues in various product segments such as spring water, purified water, mineral water, sparkling bottled water, artisan well water, tap water, and distilled bottled water. The analyses takes a closer look at prospects in key sales channels in the bottled water market such as wholesales, supermarket, convenience store, online retailers, and grocery stores.

Bottled water essentially consists of various types of packaged drinking water and is considered contaminant free. Various products in the bottled water market contain various health promoting ingredients and help in not just meeting the hydration needs of consumers but also offer a number of functional benefits. The demand for bottled water stored in PET bottles is gathering pace among consumers, especially in developing and developed nations. A large chunk of sales in the bottled water market is done using retail stores and from wholesalers. Furthermore, several companies are also focusing on environmental-friendly water treatment technologies and better packaging materials, which will open promising avenues in the market.

