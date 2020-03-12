Bottled Water Market Comprehensive Landscape 2019: Current Scenario, Future Growth, Industry Outlook, Business Opportunity by Forecast to 2022

Globally the Bottled Water Market is mainly driven by increasing health awareness & consumer’s interest in wellness, increasing incidence of diseases such as diabetes and obesity leading consumers to look for alternatives to carbonated soft drinks, and growing tourism industry with increasing number of tourists ensured the growth of bottle water market.

The process of desalination of ocean/sea water in bottled water market involves removal of salt from water has proven to be a boon in the regions where fresh water is sufficient or unavailable for consumption hence key players are expanding their processing units in such regions to gain huge consumer base worldwide. Increasing demand of processed, purified and packaged water is supporting the market growth and industrial players are focusing on new product development with innovations and in terms of flavor technology and improvement in functional attributes of bottled water.

These factors will play a key role in the growth of bottled water market at the CAGR of 6% during 2016-2022.

Competitive Analysis

The major key players in bottled water market are

Nestle Waters (France)

Groupe Danone (France)

PepsiCo Inc (U.S.)

The Coca Cola Company (U.S.)

Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC. (U.S.)

Suntori Beverage & Food Ltd (Japan)

Grupo Vichy Catalan (Spain)

Global bottled water market is highly concentrated in North American and European region whereas Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in next 5 years owing to huge demand of high quality bottled water. Bottled water manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product line by providing large variety of flavors and other innovative products.

Market Forecast

Bottled water is the processed and packaged water for consumption. The criteria for the quality of drinking water is set by local governments with reference to international standards. These standards generally consist of minimum and maximum concentrations of minerals, TSS etc. All the water processing units have to get license and certification by following the regulations and norms given by the government.

Launch of new product line such as tonic water and flavored water has shown great potentials. Increasing number of people travelling to various parts of the world and changing consumer lifestyle leading to switch from carbonated soft drinks to water has boasted the growth of bottled water market. Consumers have blind faith in the bottled water as they know it is processed and purified water according to the norms given by the government and other association such as FDA and WHO.

Growing consumer awareness and increasing consumer concern towards health and wellness is one of the driving force for this market. Attractive and convenient packaging which made water not only a fashion statement but also a fashion accessory which has boosted the sales of bottled water. Spring water is considered healthy as it is natural source of mineral, has increased the popularity of spring bottled water. Among various product line tonic water has various application in alcoholic beverages. The recent trend wherein the water is fortified with vitamins, electrolyte to rejuvenate the body after whatever is lost in perspiration during workouts. Globally, bottled water market is growing at the rate of 6% during 2016 to 2022.

Downstream analysis

The various flavored bottled water are in demand from the fast food joints, as demand for other sugary and carbonated beverages has decreased across the world. Rising popularity of fortified bottled water and increasing purchasing power of consumer due to rising disposable income in developing countries like India and China is fueling the growth of bottled water market.

Availability of different types of fruit infused bottled water, as it becomes low calorie consumers following healthy diet routine prefer fruit infused water is one of the factor driving more sales of bottled water in the world. Bottled water is also used in production of high quality animal feed which contains more nutritional value. Key manufacturers of bottled water are doing R&D activities to recycle uses PET and glass bottles waste, so as to become eco-friendly.

Regional Analysis

The global bottled water market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these APAC region has the major market share. Bottled water is largely consumed in countries like India and China. China, U.S., Belgium and Germany are the major importers of bottled water in the world. Emerging markets like India and China have been considered as potential markets for bottled water due to growing demand for bott

