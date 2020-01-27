Bottle Cage Market – The Opportunities and Areas to Work On

Bottle cage is used to hold a bottle containing water or fluid, which can be fixed onto a bicycle frame while riding it. These bottle cage are light in weight, with adjustable designs to fit the different sized bottles. Moreover, these have a reversible design such that the bottles can be clamped from either side, i.e. from the left side or right side of the bicycle frame.

These cages are available in different colors to complement the color of the bottle and the bicycle. Some manufacturers provide bottle cage that can hold any bottle, while others provide designs that can accommodate only their bottle designs. Carbon is a commonly used material that provides significant durability and is light in weight.

Rise in preference for cycling activities among people is a key factor driving the global Bottle cage market. Preference for cycling activities has increased due to rise in health issues, such as stroke, heart diseases, cancers, depression, diabetes, obesity, and arthritis, among the population. People of all ages can ride a bicycle, which in turn is a healthy, low-impact exercise activity.

Moreover, increasing heath awareness activities such as bicycling events are rising among various countries. Some countries where cycling is highly popular are China, Belgium, Switzerland, Japan, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands. Accordingly, rise in sales of bicycles is likely to boost the sales of Bottle cage in the market. However, abundant supply of inexpensive products into the consumer market is expected to hinder the sales of branded players in this market.

Get an exclusive sample of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=51948

Asia Pacific is expected to offer considerable opportunity to suppliers of bottle cage, owing to the increase in health awareness among the population in the region. Moreover, rise in local manufacturing in this region, especially in countries such as India, China and Japan is improving the regional market share of the Asia Pacific bottle cage market.

Vertical integration of value chain of bicycle accessories market is one of the top trending factor witnessed in the global bottle cage market, where manufacturers are investing in distribution channel as well as setting up their own retail brand.

Key players operating in the global bottle cage market include Elite s.r.l., Ibera Bicycle Products, Planet Bike, Dimples Excel, Topeak, Zefal SA, Minoura Japan, Tacx International B.V., and Blackburn. These players are located mainly in countries such as China, Belgium, Switzerland, Japan, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands to supply to locations having highest cycling sales and improving cycling activities.