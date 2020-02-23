Botnet Detection Market 2019 Global Trends, Major Applications, Competitive Landscape, Size, Segments, Emerging Technology, Share and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

The report on the global Botnet Detection market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights

Botnets are networks of connected devices such as personal computers, smartphones, and laptop infected with malware which are remotely controlled by bot masters or bot headers. Botnets are a significant threat to networks. The main purpose of botnets is spreading cyberattacks in the form of spam messages, distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, and automated identity theft. Zeus, Droid Dream, and Tigerbot are some of the mobile bots which have carried out successful botnet attacks in mobile to mobile platforms.

Botnet detection can be adopted by enterprises of every size including large as well as small & medium enterprises. They are used in a number of industry verticals. Botnet detection has become especially important due to the high amounts of data being generated. For instance, the BFSI vertical has vast amounts of sensitive consumer data which must be kept confidential and secure. The retail and e-commerce verticals are another sector which is susceptible to attacks due to the high number of financial transactions and customer data which is stored. Lack of appropriate security measures for botnet detection can affect consumer satisfaction and impact the business. As a result, thus driving the demand for botnet detection techniques.

Major Key players

Akamai Technologies (US),

PerimeterX, Inc. (US),

Imperva (US),

Intechnica Ltd (UK),

Distil Inc. (US),

Shield Square (India),

Instart Logic Inc.(US),

White Ops, Inc (US)

Kasada Pty Ltd (Australia).

Other players include Unbotify (Israel), Shape Security (US), InfiSecure Technologies Inc. (India), AppsFlyer (US), Variti International GmbH (Switzerland), Datadome (France) and Mfilterit (India) among others.

According to MRFR, The global Botnet Detection Market is expected to generate a market value of USD 1 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of ~ 41%.

Segmentation:

MRFR’s segmentation of the global botnet detection market has been performed on the basis of deployment, organization, applications, detection techniques, verticals, and region. Deployment of botnet detection can be done on-cloud or on-premise. On-cloud is a significant segment due to rapid adoption and related security concerns.

Organization sizes where botnet detection can be done include large enterprises, and small & medium enterprises (SMEs).

Applications of botnet detection have been segmented into mobile-based, API based, and web-based.

Detection techniques used in botnet detection include flow data monitoring, anomaly detection, honeypots, and DNS log analysis.

Verticals, where botnet detection is applied, include BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, government & defense, media & entertainment, healthcare, transportation, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The key regions which have been included in MRFR’s report include Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. Among these, the North American market has established itself as the market leader and is at the forefront of market growth due to the presence of several leading market players in the region. Increasing adoption of cloud technology in the region is also expected to have a significant impact on the growth of the global and regional market. Developed economies such as the US and Canada in the region are investing heavily in the R&D of new and advanced botnet detection techniques which are expected to propel market growth.

