Boswellia serrate Market – Global Scope and Need

Boswellia is an Indian herbal product available abundantly in the country, mainly around the forests of Western and Central India. This specific botanical plant is known as Indian Olibanum. Other types of Boswellia trees include Boswellia carteri and Boswellia Sacra, which grow in regions of North Africa and Oman (Middle East). Remarkably, Boswellia appears to be non-toxic and has a history of usage in the pharmaceutical industry. Boswellia extract, also known as Shalaki extract, is derived from the Boswellia tree and made into a very fine powder and transformed into a liquid. Boswellia extract is known for its anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties and its ability to manage inflammatory disorders, reduce joint and arthritis pain and speed up healing from infections. Boswellia extract has proved to be beneficial in the prevention of loss of cartilage, in autoimmune diseases, and as an effective painkiller. Researchers have conducted numerous studies on the usefulness of Boswellia extract / Boswellia serrate extract on the human body. Boswellia extract is a fragrant resin that has applications in incense and perfume manufacturing industries. It is safe in nature and is also utilized in food items.

Get PDF Sample For More Information @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=43331

Boswellia extract (Boswellia Serrata Extract), also commonly known as Frankincense oil, is a resin obtained from the botanical plant Boswellia Serrata. Attributing to the natural health benefits of Boswellia extract as a herbal remedy, its adoption is increasing the pharmaceutical industry and companies are producing various types of products from Boswellia extract. Boswellia extract finds applications in many industries such as food, beverage, cosmetics, spa treatment and aromatherapy. Most of the new products released in the market over the past two years were for pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. The medicinal properties of Boswellia extract are presently widely recognized for its antimicrobial activity and treatment for cancerous diseases. Although there is a very limited market for Boswellia extract in the western world currently, traces have been seen its uses in India and Asia for decades. Attributing to the multiple health and medicinal benefits it offers, Boswellia extract is becoming popular amongst health-conscious consumers and pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Global Boswellia Extract Market: Some of the key Players include Alchem International, Arjuna Natural, Venkatesh Natural Extract Pvt Ltd., Now Foods, Alps Pure, Ambe NS Agro Product Private Limited, Herbal Creations, Jayshree Nath Herbals, Sanat, S.A. Hernal BioActives LLP, Marven Bio Chem, Manus Aktteva BioPharma LLP, and Sydler India, among others.