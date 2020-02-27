Boron Global Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2024

Boron was named for the mineral borax, thought to come from the Persian name burah for that mineral. Boron minerals, mainly borax, were traded over a thousand years ago, when sheep, camel and yak caravans brought borax from desert salt beds in Persia and Tibet to India and the Arab countries. There it was used mainly in making glass.

The major ores of boron are a small number of borate (boron oxide) minerals, including ulexite (NaCaB5O9.8H2O), borax (Na2B4O5(OH)4.8H2O), colemanite (Ca2B6O11.5H2O) and kernite (Na2B4O6(OH)2.3H2O). These minerals form when boron-bearing waters percolate into inland desert lakes and evaporate, leaving layers of borates, chlorides, and sulfates. These minerals are referred to as evaporite minerals. Very large deposits of evaporite boron minerals are found in the United States (especially California), Turkey, Chile and Argentina. Less-important deposits occur in Iran (formerly called Persia), and elsewhere.

Boron is widely used in glass industry, ceramics industry, agriculture industry, detergents industry as well as other industry. Among those applications, demand from the glass industry is the largest. In 2017, about 48.58% boron went into the glass industry, while ceramic industry held 19.18% consumption globally.

Global demand of boron increased to 1992 K MT in 2017 from 1706 K MT in 2012. Turkey and USA contributes about 75% output globally. When considering the consumption, North America and Asia become the key consumers. In 2017, the two regions consumed 77.99% boron totally.

According to this study, over the next five years the Boron market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2640 million by 2024, from US$ 2040 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Boron business, shared in Chapter 3.

