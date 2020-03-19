Boron Doped Diamond Electrode Market Expected to Raise by Mineralization of Complex Water Streams

The market for boron doped diamond (BDD) has been segmented into product type, application type and by end-user. End-User segment is further segmented into extraction & mining industry, pharmaceutical and municipality, out of which, the extraction & mining industry segment is anticipated to dominate the market. The qualities of BDD Electrode to treat waste stream is envisioned to strengthen the growth of BDD electrode market.

The global market for boron doped diamond electrode market is anticipated to witness a robust growth over the period 2017-2024, with a significant CAGR (compound annual growth rate). Over the past few years, it has been observed that the trend for integration of advanced technologies is rising which is anticipated to propel the boron doped diamond electrode market. Further, the rising demand for chemical free treatment for water and increasing demand for environment friendly products are the major reasons behind the expansion of CAGR of Boron Doped Diamond Electrodes market.

In the regional segment, Asia Pacific represented the largest market for BDD electrode in year 2016. This can be attributed to shifting of mining and extraction industries. Moreover, the increasing demand for BDD electrodes in China, India and Japan is anticipated to generate higher CAGR followed by Europe and North America during forecast period.

Environment Friendly Solutions to Boom the Market

Growing concern for increasing water pollution and expanding health consciousness among people across the world is the major concern behind the production of BDD electrodes. Further, the abilities of boron doped diamond electrode such as, mineralization of complex water streams and capability to work in aggressive environment is expected to benefit the expansion of boron doped diamond market.

Wide Scale Application in Various Industries

Setup of regulations by the government authorities regarding the disposal of wastewater is key growth driver of the global boron doped diamond electrodes market. Apart from that, BBD electrodes are used for water treatment which helps to prevent azo dye accumulation in aquatic system. Moreover, with developments in bio-medical science, the boron doped diamond electrodes are used for various applications in neuroscience. These factors are believed to supplement the growth of the boron doped diamond market globally.

However, high cost of boron doped diamond electrode and availability of alternatives is likely to dampen the growth of boron doped diamond electrode market during the forecast period.

The report titled “Boron Doped Diamond Electrode Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the boron doped diamond market in terms of market segmentation by product type, application type, by end-user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the boron doped diamond market which includes company profiling of Neocoat, CHANGSHA 3 Better Ultra-Hard Material Co. Ltd., Water Diam, Pro Aqua, Sigenics, Creating Nano Technologies Inc., SP3 Diamond Technologies, N.B. Enterprises, Element Six and Schunk Carbon Technology.The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the boron doped diamond market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

