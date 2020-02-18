Boring-Milling Machine Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – PAMA, AZ spa, DANOBATGROUP, LAZZATI, MHI and Forecast to 2026

Global Boring-Milling Machine Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Boring-Milling Machine Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 120 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Boring-Milling Machine, also called boring mills, is mainly used in the boring process. In machining, boring is the process of enlarging a hole that has already been drilled (or cast) by means of a single-point cutting tool (or of a boring head containing several such tools). Boring is used to achieve greater accuracy of the diameter of a hole, and can be used to cut a tapered hole.

Scope of the Report:

Boring mills can be dived into horizontal type, vertical type according to its working methods. Besides, boring mill can also be classified as CNC type and ordinary type. CNC type represents highest technology level. Thus, the price of CNC type has great gap with ordinary one. In 2017, about 58.79% boring mills are CNC type. CNC type will also experience faster growth in the coming few years.

Asia-Pacifica is the also largest consumption region in 2017, with 46.30% market share. Europe is the second consumers, with volume of 878 units. Some countries in like Brazil, South Africa, depend on importing to meet demand

Request free sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3716239-global-bori…

The worldwide market for Boring-Milling Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.6% over the next five years, will reach 1140 million US$ in 2024, from 1260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Boring-Milling Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PAMA

AZ spa

DANOBATGROUP

LAZZATI

MHI

Fermat Machinery

FPT Industrie

Juaristi

Toshiba Machine

Doosan

Q2JC

SMTCL

Kuming Machine Tool

China North Industries Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CNC Type

Ordinary Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace Industry

Transportation Industry

Industrial Machinery

Other

Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3716239-global-boring-mill…

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Boring-Milling Machine Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 CNC Type

1.2.2 Ordinary Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Aerospace Industry

1.3.2 Transportation Industry

1.3.3 Industrial Machinery

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

https://www.openpr.com/news/1556433/Boring-Milling-Machine-Global-Market-2019-Top-Key-Players-PAMA-AZ-spa-DANOBATGROUP-LAZZATI-MHI-and-Forecast-to-2026.html

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 PAMA

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Boring-Milling Machine Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 PAMA Boring-Milling Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 AZ spa

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Boring-Milling Machine Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 AZ spa Boring-Milling Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 DANOBATGROUP

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Boring-Milling Machine Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 DANOBATGROUP Boring-Milling Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 LAZZATI

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Boring-Milling Machine Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 LAZZATI Boring-Milling Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 MHI

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Boring-Milling Machine Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 MHI Boring-Milling Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Fermat Machinery

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Boring-Milling Machine Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Fermat Machinery Boring-Milling Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)