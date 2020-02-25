Boric Acid Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

This report studies the global Boric Acid market status and forecast, categorizes the global Boric Acid market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

“Boric acid” is also called as “hydrogen borate”, or “boracic acid”. It is a weak, monobasic used as an antiseptic, insecticide, flame retardant. It exists in colorless crystals or a white powder that dissolves in water.

The global demand for insulation materials drives the boric acid market with increase in demand for residential and commercial applications. In addition, rise in building and construction owing to increase in macro-economic factors such as increase in per capita income has triggered the growth of the boric acid market. Furthermore, the rise in demand for boric acid in fiberglass insulation has majorly boosted the market growth, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. The growing demand for borate and boron products in the oil and gassector as a viscosity and Ph modifier is likely to offer the boric acid market with growth opportunities. Furthermore, increase in demand for consumer electronics and glazed ceramics are projected to boost the demand for boric acid. However, the use of boric acid in personal care items is restricted under the European regulations, which have classified it under the category of a carcinogenic compound and this is likely to hinder the market growth. However, the increase in demand as an energy efficient compound coupled with the demand for borosilicate glass in cookware and laboratory applications are likely to create potential growth avenues for the market.

APAC accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the boric acid market during the forecast period. This increase corresponds to the rising demand for glass and fiberglass from construction and automotive industries in the region. Other aspects that propel market growth include the growing demand for boric acid in household insecticide products and industrial applications and their benefits as an antiseptic and wood preservative.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Ricca Chemical

Etimine USA

Promega Corporation

Quiborax

Minera Santa Rita SRL (MSR)

Southern Agricultural Insecticides

Inkabor

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Medical Grade

Industrial Grade

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Glass

Ceramics

Pharmaceutical

Pesticide

Fertilizer

Textile Industry

Others

Key Stakeholders

Boric Acid Manufacturers

Boric Acid Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Boric Acid Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

