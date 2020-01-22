Bore Gauges Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Bore Gauges Market:

Executive Summary

A bore gauge is a collective term for the tools that are unique to the process of accurately measuring holes.

The global Bore Gauges market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Bore Gauges market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Bore Gauges in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Bore Gauges in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Bore Gauges market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Bore Gauges market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

TESA Technology

Bowers Group

Marposs S.p.A.

Mitutoyo Corporation

Starrett

Mahr GmbH

Diatest

Alpa

Sunnen Products Company

Market size by Product

Transfer Gauges

Dial Bore Gauges

Electronic Gauges

Wireless Electronic Gauges

Market size by End User

Construction

Mechinery Manufacturing

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Bore Gauges market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bore Gauges market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Bore Gauges companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Bore Gauges submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bore Gauges are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Bore Gauges market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bore Gauges Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bore Gauges Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Transfer Gauges

1.4.3 Dial Bore Gauges

1.4.4 Electronic Gauges

1.4.5 Wireless Electronic Gauges

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Bore Gauges Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Construction

1.5.3 Mechinery Manufacturing

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bore Gauges Market Size

2.1.1 Global Bore Gauges Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Bore Gauges Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Bore Gauges Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Bore Gauges Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Bore Gauges Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Bore Gauges Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Bore Gauges Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Bore Gauges Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Bore Gauges Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Bore Gauges Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Bore Gauges Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Bore Gauges Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Bore Gauges Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Bore Gauges Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Bore Gauges Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Bore Gauges Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bore Gauges Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Bore Gauges Sales by Product

4.2 Global Bore Gauges Revenue by Product

4.3 Bore Gauges Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Bore Gauges Breakdown Data by End User

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 TESA Technology

11.1.1 TESA Technology Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 TESA Technology Bore Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 TESA Technology Bore Gauges Products Offered

11.1.5 TESA Technology Recent Development

11.2 Bowers Group

11.2.1 Bowers Group Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Bowers Group Bore Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Bowers Group Bore Gauges Products Offered

11.2.5 Bowers Group Recent Development

11.3 Marposs S.p.A.

11.3.1 Marposs S.p.A. Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.Marposs S.p.A. Bore Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Marposs S.p.A. Bore Gauges Products Offered

11.3.5 Marposs S.p.A. Recent Development

11.4 Mitutoyo Corporation

11.4.1 Mitutoyo Corporation Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Mitutoyo Corporation Bore Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Mitutoyo Corporation Bore Gauges Products Offered

11.4.5 Mitutoyo Corporation Recent Development

11.5 Starrett

11.5.1 Starrett Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Starrett Bore Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Starrett Bore Gauges Products Offered

11.5.5 Starrett Recent Development

11.6 Mahr GmbH

11.6.1 Mahr GmbH Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Mahr GmbH Bore Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Mahr GmbH Bore Gauges Products Offered

11.6.5 Mahr GmbH Recent Development

11.7 Diatest

11.7.1 Diatest Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Diatest Bore Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Diatest Bore Gauges Products Offered

11.7.5 Diatest Recent Development

11.8 Alpa

11.8.1 Alpa Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Alpa Bore Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Alpa Bore Gauges Products Offered

11.8.5 Alpa Recent Development

11.9 Sunnen Products Company

11.9.1 Sunnen Products Company Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Sunnen Products Company Bore Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Sunnen Products Company Bore Gauges Products Offered

11.9.5 Sunnen Products Company Recent Development

Continuous…

