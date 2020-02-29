Border Security Market 2019 Robust Expansion by Top Key Manufactures | Worldwide Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Segments, Leading Players, Demand and Supply With Regional Forecast By 2023

Border Security Market Research Report 2018 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Border Security Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Platform (Ground, Aerial, Naval), System (Laser, Radar, Camera, Wide Band Wireless Communication, Perimeter Intrusion, Unmanned Vehicles, C2C, Biometric Systems & Others), & Region-Forecast Till 2023

Border Security Market Scenario

Border security is carried out to protect country borders from the illegal movement of weapons, drugs, contraband, and people. Border security helps to promote lawful entry and exit of people; it is important for homeland security, economic prosperity, and national sovereignty. A sudden rise in terrorist activities across the globe has forced nations to rethink on the protection of national boundaries. Aspect, such as rising tension across borders and growing terrorism are expected to gear up the market growth over the forecast period. The security systems offer several benefits, such as keeping records of information, enabling nations against terrorism & investigation activities in commercial sectors, and external threats at different locations. The usage of these systems is considerably high in the military sector. The reason behind this is the rise in threat of terrorism and cross-border interferences.

During the estimated period, there is a significant rise in the biometric systems in border security market. In the coming years, reduction in illegal immigration and human trafficking interference could be seen due to the acceptance of biometric systems on a large scale. Initiatives such as the development of national IDs, e-passports, and e-visas are expected to be the main drivers for the increased adoption of biometric systems.

Technological innovation in border security system has facilitated surveillance at remote locations from a precise point of view. This has further increased the implementation rate of advanced security systems with larger product features and improved performance with respect to border security. One of the important products is the camera used in border security. There are different types of cameras, such as pan, tilt, and zoom cameras. These cameras give access to the information from required locations by wireless connectivity, which is also connected to the internet.

Ground-based border security systems include systems, such as laser, cameras, radar, perimeter intrusion, unmanned ground vehicles, and transmission systems. These systems are being used by many military and defense organizations for intelligence, surveillance, safety, and security purposes. Unmanned aerial systems include perimeter surveillance and detection systems; these systems are gaining enormous popularity in the market. Moreover, air-based border security systems market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

In case of UAVs used for homeland security, there are major concerns regarding the high accident rate of UAVs at the borders. Presently, the UAV accident rate is higher than that of manned aircraft. Reason behind this is that the UAV technology is still in the evolving stage as compared to manned aircraft. Likewise, if control systems fail in a manned aircraft, a well-trained pilot is better positioned to find the source of the problem because of pilot physical proximity. However, if a UAV comes across a similar system failure, the ground control pilot would face difficulties in tracking the system failure as pilot will not able to reach UAV. Hence, this can be a major threat to the market.

The global border security market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Key Players

The key players in global border security market are-

Raytheon company (U.S.)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

Thales SA (France)

BAE Systems Plc (U.K)

FLIR Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Cobham Plc (U.K)

DRS Technologies (U.S.)

General Atomics (U.S.)

Latest Industry News

Brazil has increased their border security due to a large number of migrants looking to enter illegally.

A city in Texas, Corpus Christi, has received USD 40,000 in the grant to reinforce border security.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the border security market in terms of revenue generation. Presently, the ongoing operations in Syria and Libya against terrorist groups are prompting the U.S. to use advanced border security systems.

Asia Pacific border security system market is segmented into countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The major driver for Asia Pacific region is an increased investment in strengthening the surveillance and weapon guidance capabilities of China, India, and Japan. Territorial disputes with China along the Himalayan ranges have also resulted in increased investments by the Indian government in the past few years. Additionally, the continuous impact of immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar has raised internal security concerns among the law enforcement forces in India, leading the government to establish border fences and improved surveillance capabilities along the borders.

Recently, in 2016, the system integrator Tata Power Company Limited was awarded a contract by India border management organization in Gwalior. The contract was associated with the Blighter radars deployed by Tata Power during 2018 as part of the Indian Government Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System program.

