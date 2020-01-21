BOPP Films Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Packaging, especially flexible packaging, is one of the most dynamic industries today owing to its extensive application in the food and beverages, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors. The rising demand for bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) in packaging, labeling, printing, and lamination can be primarily attributed to the booming growth in the aforementioned industries. Transparency Market Research predicts that the demand for BOPP will be in line with that of flexible packaging in the near future. It is also likely to be consistent with the growth of the food and beverages industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the BOPP Films in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The demand for flexible packaging has been on the rise thanks to the rapid growth in the pharmaceutical, food and beverages, electronics, and personal care industries and this growth is sure to impact the demand for BOPP in the coming years. The BOPP market is also fueled by the low cost and recyclability of BOPP films.

The prices of BOPP are primarily dependent on the prices of polypropylene, which have a strong correlation with crude oil. As a result, any fluctuations in the prices of crude oil impact those of BOPP. This acts as a major impediment to the global BOPP market.

The Middle East and Africa and Latin America BOPP markets are projected to witness moderate to high growth by 2024, owing to the expansion of the food industry and the rising demand for packaged products. Countries within the GCC are expected to be key markets for BOPP in the Middle East; South Africa and Nigeria are likely to play a leading role in the BOPP market in Africa; Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Chile hold promising prospects for the BOPP market in Latin America.

The worldwide market for BOPP Films is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Formosa Plastics Group

Jindal Poly Films

Taghleef Industries

Treofan Group

Beijing Kangde Xin Composite Material

Cosmo Films

Flex Film

Futamura Chemical

Jiangsu Shenda Group

Viam Films

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Tenter Method

Bubble Method

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food

Tapes

Tobacco

