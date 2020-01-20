BOPP Film (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film) Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Study, Segmentation and Foresight to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global BOPP Film (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film) Market Outlook 2018-2023” New Document to its Studies Database

The ‘Global BOPP Film (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film) Market Outlook 2018-2023′ offers detailed coverage of BOPP film industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading BOPP film producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market for BOPP film. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global BOPP film market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors

– Flexfilm Limited

– Jindal Poly Films Limited

– Formosa Plastics Corporation

– Kangde Xin Composite Material Group Co., Ltd.

– Cosmo Films Ltd.

– Taghleef Industries Inc.

– Treofan Germany GmbH & Co. KG

Key Regions

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa

– South America

Key Questions Answered in This Report

– Analysis of the BOPP film market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on BOPP film including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Table Of Contents:

Part 1. Summary

Part 2. Report Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Data Source

Part 3. Market Overview

3.1 General Information

3.2 Product Type

3.3 Application

3.4 BOPP Film Status & Prospect

Part 4. Industry Value Chain

4.1 BOPP Film Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.2 Upstream

4.3 End-uses

4.4 Distributors

Part 5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global BOPP Film Sales & Share by Company (2013-2018)

5.2 Global BOPP Film Revenue & Share by Company (2013-2018)

5.3 Pricing Trends

5.4 Competitive Trends

Part 6. Segmentation by Type

6.1 Global BOPP Film Sales Volume by Type (2013-2018)

6.2 Global BOPP Film Revenue by Type (2013-2018)

6.3 Global BOPP Film Price by Type (2013-2018)

Part 7. Segmentation by Application

7.1 Global BOPP Film Sales Volume by Application (2013-2018)

7.2 Global BOPP Film Revenue by Application (2013-2018)

7.3 Global BOPP Film Price by Application (2013-2018)

Part 8. Regional Perspectives

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Market Size (Volume & Value)

8.2.2 by Application

8.2.3 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Market Size (Volume & Value)

8.3.2 by Application

8.3.3 by Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, etc.)

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Market Size (Volume & Value)

8.4.2 by Application

8.4.3 by Country (China, Japan, Korea, India, etc.)

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Market Size (Volume & Value)

8.5.2 by Application

8.5.3 by Country (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Nigeria, Iran, South Africa, etc.)

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Market Size (Volume & Value)

8.6.2 by Application

8.6.3 by Country (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Part 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Company Profile

9.2 Product Offered

9.3 Business Performance

Continued…….

