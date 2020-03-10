BOPP Bags Market Higher Mortality Rates by 2028

Global BOPP Bags Market: Overview

Biaxial Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) is poly film that can be stretched in both directions, owing to which it offers premium durability. This poly film is laminated into woven polypropylene fabric and converted into a bag. BOPP bags are water resistant and can have high resolution graphics printed on them. Moreover, BOPP bags perform extremely well with paper bag filling equipment. The popularity of BOPP bags is rising in the market as they are cost effective and 100% recyclable, which makes them environment friendly. BOPP bags offer high aesthetic value that adds an extra promotional feature to the products packaged in them. These bags can be stacked easily and have high tensile strength and barrier properties. BOPP bags primarily find applications in the packaging of cereal & pulses, pet food, grass seed, animal nutrition, fertilisers, etc.

Request Sample of Report with important Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8899

Excellent Printable Quality & Cost-Effectiveness Fuelling the Global Demand for BOPP Bags

In the past few years, brand awareness has become an important aspect in the packaging industry. Nowadays, manufacturers are looking for products that offer high printable quality, and this is fulfilled by BOPP bags. Furthermore, BOPP bags provide high aesthetic value that enhances the brand awareness. With increased population, the demand for agricultural products is increasing, which is boosting the demand for BOPP bags.

Moreover, the rising awareness about animal nutrition and pet food packaging is propelling the demand of BOPP bags. BOPP bags are preferred over other packaging as they are more cost-efficient as compared to other packaging types. BOPP provides dimensional stability, excellent water resistance properties and high-impact graphics that improve marketability. BOPP bags also have anti-skid features, thus driving the market. The recyclability & durability offered by BOPP bags is significantly driving the demand for BOPP bags.

However, the high cost of raw material, which is more than 60% of the operating cost, is discouraging manufacturers from opting for BOPP bags, and this is hampering the growth of the global BOPP bags market.

Global BOPP Bags Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end use, the global BOPP bags market can be segmented as:

Food & Beverage

Fertilizers & Chemical

Agricultural

Pharmaceutical

Others

On the basis of sales channel, the global BOPP bags market can be segmented as:

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Hypermarkets

E-commerce

Asia Pacific to Register High Sales in the Global Bopp Bags Market

Geographically, the BOPP bags market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) regions. The BOPP bags market in the developed countries, such as the U.S., Germany, Italy and other regions in Europe & North America, is expected to witness stagnant growth due to the subdued demand from food & agro-based industries. On the other hand, there is high potential for the growth of the BOPP bags market in developing countries, such as China & India, owing to the increased consumption of agricultural produce and the rapid growth of the chemical industries. Therefore, the Asia Pacific BOPP bags market is expected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Global BOPP Bags Market: Key Manufacturers

Some of the players in the global BOPP bags market are:

Berry Global Inc.

United Bags Inc.

Indra Industries Ltd.

Umasree Texplast

LC Packaging

Abdos Polymers Ltd.

Manyan Inc.

Aangan Agrotech Exports Limited.

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Hanoi Plastic Bag JSC

Recent Developments in the BOPP Bags Market

United Bags Inc. has introduced BOPP bags with matte as well as glossy finishes. The company also offers vibrant and vivid-coloured BOPP bags that provide a new level of high graphic beauty

LC Packaging is expanding its manufacturing capabilities to provide high-capacity BOPP bags ranging from 10 to 100 kg

Manyan Inc. introduced BOPP bags of several styles, which include Gusset, Back seam and Pillow style bags. These bags also have features such as micro-perforations for breathability & UV light resistance.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global BOPP bags market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on BOPP bags market segments and geographies.

Request Report for Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8899

BOPP Bags Market: Report Highlights