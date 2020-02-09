Booster Car Seats Market – Recent Industry Size, Trends and Developments

Booster car seats are utilized to elevate the seating position of children in car seats. Booster seats are majorly used for children between the ages of four and 12. Strict laws and regulations in countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, and the U.K. have led to the rise in demand for booster seats across the globe. For instance, in the U.S., it is mandatory for children younger than the age of nine to be seated in booster seats. Additionally, booster car seats provide protection to children whose height is under fifty-seven inches and are likely to suffer from injuries in case of a collision or accident.

The global booster seat market has been segmented based on product type and distribution channel. In terms of product type, the market has been classified into backless booster car seats and high back booster seats. The high back booster seats segment dominated the market owing to the presence of features of both backless and high back booster seats. Based on distribution channel, the market has been segregated into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. The online distribution channel segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the increasing efforts of manufacturers to list down the proper product features.

Get Brochure For More Industry [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=42173

Additionally, consumer reviews of baby car seats based on their features on online platforms have also resulted in strong preference for online distribution channels among the population. North America and Europe witnessed rapid rise in adoption of online platforms owing to their convenience and upgrade of internet devices.

The offline distribution channel segment dominated the market owing to the preference of consumers to buy products from offline stores in order to get a proper idea regarding the product features, physically.

The global booster car seats market is primarily driven by the rising concern toward safety and protection among parents. Additionally, stringent government regulation and policies in countries such as the U.S., Germany, and France have led to the rise in demand for booster car seats. Changing lifestyle of consumers and increasing purchasing power has also encouraged parents to prefer booster seats in their cars. However, declining birth rate and low product lifecycle have been hampering the booster car seat market for the last few years. Moreover, strong online platforms displaying detailed product features are generating opportunities for the global booster car seats during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global booster car seats has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe dominated the global market owing to the strong regulations from countries such Germany, the U.K., and France. For instance, in the U.K., there are stringent laws that mandate the usage of baby car seats until the age of 12. Additionally, babies aged 15 months need to be seated in rear-facing seats. In France, there are regulations that mandate rear-facing children’s seats for kids weighing under 10 kg. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the increase in number of manufacturers during the forecast period.

Manufacturers of booster car seats face intense competition from rivals; and hence, focus on continuous product innovation and upgrade. Major players operating in the global booster car seats market include UPPAbaby, Renolux France Industries, KiwiBaby, InfaSecure, Jane Group, Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd, Dorel Industries Inc, Cosatto Ltd, Clek Inc, Britax Group Ltd, BREVI SRL, Artsana Group, RECARO Holding GmbH, Newell Brands Inc., and Mothercare plc.