Booming Automation at Research Laboratories to Boost Micro Motor Market

The global micro motor market has been thoroughly analyzed in a new research report on the micro motor market published by Fact.MR. The report aims to examine the global market for micro motor for a five-year period 2017-2022 and construct a set of valued insights on the global micro motor market to help report readers a precise, accurate, and unbiased analysis of the micro motor market between 2017 and 2022. Assessing each aspect expected to be shaping the overall growth of micro motor market over he said timeline, the report also offers a detailed investigation of the global competitive landscape of micro motor market.

According to a recently released intelligence outlook, the global micro motor market revenue will possibly exhibit 4.4% CAGR over 2017-2022, approaching the valuation of US$ 38 Bn by 2022 end. The report uncovers all aspects of the global micro motor market and offers analysis of micro motor market performance over the said timeline.

“Driven predominantly by high-potential opportunities in automotive, industrial automation, and medical equipment systems, the global micro motor market revenue will expand at a moderate CAGR of 4.4% over 2017-2022, reaching around US$ 38 Bn towards 2022 end,” predicts an expert research analyst at Fact.MR.

Strong growth in the demand for automation in analytical laboratories operating in chemical, life sciences, diagnostics, food technology, and pharmaceutical sectors is identified to be a prominent factor boosting micro motor sales. Automation of robotic biopsy systems, telemedicine robots, infusion pumps, endoscopy surgical precision, ultrasound transducer, and solution mixers will remain among the key growth drivers for micro motor landscape over the years ahead. This growth of micro motor market will be further strengthened by increasing deployment in construction and mining sectors, attributed to high endurance, low price point, and vibration alert notification.

Micro motor market segmentation on the basis of product type – DC micro motor and AC micro motor.

Micro Motor Market Segmentation Analysis by Power Consumption

micro motor market based on the power consumed – less than 12V, 12V-48V, and more than 48V.

Micro motor Market Segmentation Analysis by Application

application-wise analysis of the market by multiple sub-segments, viz.

automotive, medical equipment systems, industry automation, agriculture equipment, aircraft, construction and mining equipment, and 3D printing.

Micro motor Market Segmentation Analysis by Technology

segmental analysis of technology segment that has been bifurcated into brushed micro motor and brushless micro motor.

Micro motor Market Segmentation Analysis by Region

the micro motor market report offers assessment of the market traversing six key regions operating in the global landscape. Regional analysis has been performed on the basis of all the four key segments – product type, power consumption, application, and technology.

DC micro motor is poised to remain the sought-after product type over AC micro motor throughout the assessment period, due to rapid innovation and additional benefits of the former. By technology, adoption of brushless micro motor is anticipated to remain on a higher side over brushed, possibly reaching the value of US$ 25 Bn by 2022 end. Based on power consumption, revenue sales of 12V-48V micro motor are slated to dominate the micro motor market, maintain the highest CAGR through 2022. Above 48V and less than 12V micro motors will also witness steady growth rates over the projection period.

With over US$ 10 Bn worth of revenue share in the global micro motor market, Asia Pacific currently reigns supreme. While the highest on-road vehicle parc and automotive production volume will continue to enable APEJ to secure the top ranking position globally, Europe is slated to emerge as a lucrative market for micro motor manufacturers in the near future. North America’s market for micro motor is anticipated to expand a promising CAGR over 2017-2022, which is attributed to mainstreaming of the technologies such as 3D printing and industry automation.

