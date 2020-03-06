Booklet Labels Market Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities 2017-2027

Booklet labels can be deemed as the winner on the label market as they allow room for extensive content to be printed on the packaging product. There is an increasing need for the end user industries, especially pharmaceuticals wherein the vast information about the packaged product needs to be published on the container itself. Booklets labels also serve an economic benefit as no additional outer packaging is required. Booklet labels eliminate the need for a separate leaflet, thereby, reducing the production cost and enabling flexible distribution in all markets. Not only this, the booklet labels can be placed directly on the product, even on unusually shaped containers. The global booklet labels market is expected to answer the commonly encountered labelling problems, especially the ones concerned with space or branding of the product.

Global Booklet Labels Market: Market Dynamics

Today, the customer wants to know every tad bit about the product that they are purchasing. Booklet labels allow a large amount of information to be presented in a user friendly as well as clear manner. Booklet labels also help in the presentation of repeated reference information such as product instructions or safety information. They are a cost effective means of displaying the extra content on a wide range of products. The above stated features of booklet labels is expected to fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the most important factors driving the growth of the global booklet labels market is cultural diversity, wherein the information about the product in multi lingual language can be printed on the product which aids them a title of being reader-friendly. The consolidation of all the country languages in one booklet label not only aids in efficient shipping of the product across borders but also help in eliminating the extra cost of printing. Factors hampering the growth of the global booklet labels market are their high cost, as any required changes will require the entire booklet to be updated and reprinted.

Global Booklet Labels Market: Market Segmentation

The global booklet labels market is segmented on the basis of label type, container type, material type, end use, and geography.

On the basis of label type, the global booklet labels market is segmented into

Pressure Sensitive Labels

In mould Labels

Glue-Applied Labels

Sleeve Labels

On the basis of container type, the global booklet labels market is segmented into

Flat Containers

Round Containers

On the basis of material type, the global booklet labels market is segmented into

Plastic

Paper

On the basis of end use, the global booklet labels market is segmented into

Food

Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal care

Global Booklet Labels Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global booklet labels market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

North America booklet labels market is expected to lead the global market due to a well-established retail sector in the region. Asia Pacific booklet labels market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR due to high demand from the end user industries for label type that can incorporate large amount of information. Middle East & Africa booklet labels market is expected to exhibit sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Global Booklet Labels Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global booklet labels market are Faubel & Co. Nachf. GmbH, PRISYM ID LABELS, JH Bertrand, Denny Bros Ltd, CS Labels, Resource Label Group, Schreiner Group, Siemens AG, Edwards Label, Inc., and NSD International.