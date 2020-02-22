BOOK PUBLISHING MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

Publishing is the dissemination of literature, music, or information—the activity of making information available to the general public. In some cases, authors may be their own publishers, meaning originators and developers of content also provide media to deliver and display the content for the same. Also, the word publisher can refer to the individual who leads a publishing company or an imprint or to a person who owns/heads a magazine.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Book Publishing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Book Publishing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Owing to the rapid digitization, there is a major shift in preference from printed materials to digital materials. The increasing popularity and adoption of e-books for different experience is simultaneously influencing the adoption of specialized e-reading devices. Popular e-reading devices such as iPads and Kindle offer high quality e-ink displays with crisp and clear text. E-readers primarily prefer these devices since they offer several benefits such as physical footprint, long battery life, and large storage capacity. According to our analysts, this increasing adoption of iPads and Kindle for e-book downloads will be one of the key trends that will favor the growth of the consumer book publishing market in the coming years.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Book Publishing.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Amazon.com

China South Publishing & Media

Hachette Book

Holtzbrinck Publishing

Penguin Random House

Phoenix Publishing and Media

Bonnier

Bungeishunju

China Publishing Group

De Agostini Editore

Planeta

HarperCollins Publishers

Informa

Kadokawa Publishing

Kodansha

Sanoma Media

Shogakukan

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Consumer Print Book Publishing

Consumer Digital Book Publishing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Chidren’s book

Adults’ book

