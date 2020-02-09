Book Paper Market Effect Factors Analysis with Revenue and Forecast to 2025

Book Paper

About Book Paper Market:

  • A book paper (or publishing paper) is a paper that is designed for the publication of printed books, magazines and so on. Traditionally, book papers are off-white or low-white papers (easier to read), are opaque to minimise the show-through of text from one side of the page to the other, and are (usually) made to tighter caliper or thickness specifications, particularly for case-bound books. Typically, books papers are light-weight papers 60 to 90 g/mÂ² and often specified by their caliper/substance ratios (volume basis). For example, a bulky 80 g/mÂ² paper may have a caliper of 120 micrometres (0.12 mm) which would be Volume 15 (120Ã10/80), whereas a low bulk 80 g/mÂ² may have a caliper of 88 micrometres, giving a volume 11. This volume basis then allows the calculation of a books PPI (printed pages per inch), which is an important factor for the design of book jackets and the binding of the finished book.
  • The market for Book Paper is highly fragmented with players such as International Paper, UPM-Kymmene, Asia Pulp and Paper, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Stora Enso, Oji Paper, Nippon Paper Group, Norske Skog, Nine Dragons Paper, Chenming Paper, Sun Paper Group, Huatai Paper, Glatfelter, Shandong Tranlin, Dahe Paper, Guangzhou Paper, Xinya Paper Group and so on.
  • The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with occasionally acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.
  • Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.
  • Price in US and EU is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality and powerful functionalities. Developing countries such as China and India is more likely to attract more investment opportunity for their potential demand.
  • The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the key market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for Book Paper in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The availability of low-cost Book Paper from regional manufacturers is impacting the growth of the market positively. Additionally, the availability of affordable Book Paper manufactured byte leading players in order to remain competitive has also bolstered the market growth in this region.
  • Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitionsâ unfair methods of competition.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
  • The global Book Paper market was 65300 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 80800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% between 2019 and 2025.

    Top Manufacturer’s listed in this report are: International Paper, UPM-Kymmene, Asia Pulp and Paper, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Stora Enso, Oji Paper, Nippon Paper Group, Norske Skog, Nine Dragons Paper, Chenming Paper, Sun Paper Group, Huatai Paper, Glatfelter, Shandong Tranlin, Dahe Paper, Guangzhou Paper, Xinya Paper Group, and more

    Book Paper Market by Applications:
    Printing Books
    Magazines
    Advertising Matter
    Others

    Book Paper Market by Types:
    Uncoated Offset Paper
    Coated Paper
    Others

    Regional Scope of Book Paper Market: Geographically, report is covers several key Regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa analysing production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Book Paper in these regions, from 2019 to 2025.

    Table of Contents: Global Book Paper Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Book Paper Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.4.1 Global Book Paper Market Size Growth Rate by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    1.5.1 Global Book Paper Market Size Growth Rate by Application

    1.6 Study Objectives

    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Book Paper Production

    2.2 Book Paper Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Book Paper Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Book Paper Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Book Paper Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Book Paper Production by Regions

    4.1 Global Book Paper Production by Regions

    4.2 United States

    4.3 Europe

    4.4 China

    4.5 Japan

    4.6 Other Regions

    5 Book Paper Consumption by Regions

    5.1 Global Book Paper Consumption by Regions

    5.2 North America

    5.3 Europe

    5.4 Asia Pacific

    5.5 Central & South America

    5.6 Middle East and Africa

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Book Paper Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Book Paper Revenue by Type

    6.3 Book Paper Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Book Paper Breakdown Dada by Application

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company 1

    8.1.1 Company Details

    8.1.2 Company Description

    8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Book Paper

    8.1.4 Book Paper Product Description

    8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

    9 Production Forecasts

    9.1 Book Paper Production and Revenue Forecast

    9.2 Book Paper Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

    9.3 Book Paper Key Producers Forecast

    9.4 Forecast by Type

    10 Consumption Forecast

    10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

    10.2 Book Paper Consumption Forecast by Regions

    10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

    10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

    10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

    10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

    10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

    11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

    11.1 Analysis of Book Paper Upstream Market

    11.2 Book Paper Industry Chain Analysis

    11.3 Marketing & Distribution

    11.4 Book Paper Distributors

    11.5 Book Paper Customers

    12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

    12.1 Market Opportunities

    12.2 Market Challenges

    12.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

    13 Key Findings

    14 Appendix

    14.1 Research Methodology

    14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

    14.1.2 Data Source

    14.2 Author Details

    14.3 Disclaimer

