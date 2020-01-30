Bone Marrow Transplantation Market Poised to Rake US$10.3 Bn by 2021

Bone marrow transplant refers to the replacement of diseased or damaged bone marrow with healthy tissue or bone marrow stem cells in order to treat blood cancer or various cases of anemia. Depending on the source of bone marrow or stem cells, bone marrow transplant procedures are classified as peripheral stem cell transplant (PSCT) or conventional bone marrow transplant. Based on procedure type, the bone marrow transplant market has been segmented into autologous bone marrow transplant and allogeneic bone marrow transplant segments. On the basis of disease indication, the market is classified into segments viz. leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myelodysplasia, myeloproliferative neoplasms, aplastic anemia, solid tumors, sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, and others. As per end user, bone marrow transplant market is segmented into hospitals, multispecialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers (ASC).

Revenue from the global bone marrow transplant market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 3.9% over forecast period 2015–2021 and is expected to be valued at US$10.3 Bn by the end of 2021. Among other markets globally, the market in Europe is expected to remain dominant in terms of value and volume throughout the forecast period.

Major factors driving the growth of the global bone marrow transplant market include increasing the prevalence of blood cancers and anemia, expanding bone marrow transplant registries, growing investment in logistic services, and increasing survival rate after treatment. Moreover, factors such as advances in technology, increasing per capita healthcare expenditure, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure are also expected to fuel the growth of the global bone marrow transplant market. However, shortage of bone marrow donors, uncertainty about reimbursement, and the high cost of treatment are the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global bone marrow transplant market.

Owing to relatively less involvement of risks, autologous bone marrow transplant procedures are being adopted at a faster rate. Hence by procedure type, autologous bone marrow transplant segment accounted for the major proportion of the overall market volume in 2014 and is expected to remain the leading segment in terms of volume during the forecast period. By disease indication, the leukemia segment is expected to dominate the market, accounting for 26.5% share of the overall market revenue by 2021 end. Revenue contribution from the thalassemia segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Based on regional segmentation, the market in Europe is expected to continue to lead the global market due to increasing number of bone marrow transplant centers and expansion of bone marrow registry. The MEA market is expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period partly due to the relatively low presence of bone marrow transplant centers in the region. Latin America market revenue is expected to expand at healthy CAGR of 6.0% due to increasing density of bone marrow transplant centers.

Top players in bone marrow transplantation market covered in this report are Lonza Group Ltd., Merck Millipore Corporation, Sanofi-Aventis LLC, AllCells LLC, STEMCELL Technologies, and American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) Inc. Companies need to launch innovative products to leverage potential opportunities expected to be created by the global bone marrow transplant market.