Bone Harvester Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2025

Bone can be defined as a specialized tissue in the human body which continues to renew itself throughout life. However, bone defects or bone voids arise in certain instances such as infection, osteoporosis, and fracture. These are usually filled with bone grafts. Bone grafts are primarily used in orthopedic surgeries and trauma, as these aid in bone regeneration and healing. Bone graft harvested from a patient’s own body is known as autograft. The autologous bone graft is harvested from a range of anatomical sites in the human body such as femur and fibula. However, iliac crest is considered to be the standard source for bone harvesting owing to be presence of large volume of bone in the pelvis region. The bone graft harvesting systems aid in the removal of morsellized bone graft through a small incision. The minimally-invasive bone harvesters are designed to minimize the harvest site morbidity and to minimize patient’s discomfort.

The global bone harvester market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period driven primarily by rise in prevalence of orthopedic diseases. Increase in the rate of accidents and rise in obesity among people owing to sedentary lifestyles lead to high spinal disorders which necessitate the need for fusion procedures and incorporation of bone implants to fuse the gaps. This drives demand for bone harvesters. Additionally, ongoing research and development of technologically enhanced bone harvesters and surge in demand for minimally-invasive procedures boosts the growth of the market. However, complications associated with bone harvesting procedures are likely to hamper the growth of the bone harvester market. These complications include residual pain, injury to superficial peroneal nerves at fibula region, injury to superior cluneal nerves due to harvesting from posterior iliac crest, avulsion fractures of the anterior iliac spine, sacroiliac joint injuries, and vascular injury to the superior gluteal artery. Furthermore, high cost of the bone graft harvesting systems is expected to restrain the market in the near future.

The global bone harvester market can be segmented based on type, application, surgery type, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market can be categorized into marrow harvesting and cancellous bone harvesting. Based on application, the global bone harvester market can be classified into fractures, fusions, bone repair, and others. In terms of surgery type, the market can be bifurcated into open surgery and minimally-invasive surgery. Based on end-user, the global bone harvester market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, research centers, and others.

Obtain the Brochure of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37340

Geographically, the global bone harvester market can be segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in terms of revenue in 2016 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Strong growth in the region can be attributed to rise in prevalence of orthopedic disorders among the population and ongoing efforts on increasing awareness among the people. Europe is expected to be the second leading market for bone harvesters. However, the sluggish economy in the region is likely to negatively impact the growth of the market. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to record a significantly high CAGR owing to factors such as rise in patient population, growing government focus on enhancing health care facilities, and increase in product approvals.

Leading players operating in the global bone harvester market are Acumed, LLC, Globus Medical, Inc., Arthrex, DePuy Synthes, Paradigm BioDevices, Inc., Vilex, Spierings Orthopaedics B.V., Zimmer Biomet, Avitus Orthopaedics, Inc., A. Titan Instruments, Ranfac Corp., SIRAKOSS Ltd., and others.

Request for Discount on the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=37340