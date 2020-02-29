Bone Growth Stimulator Market: Hospitals & Clinics will Remain the largest End-Users of Bone Growth Stimulators

A latest report by Fact.MR projects the bone growth stimulators market to account for revenues worth US$ 1,477.2 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to exhibit a steady expansion during the forecast period. Various devices are developed for bone growth stimulation therapy, which are being highly demanded on the back of growing cases of accidental bone injuries across the globe.

Moreover, the competitive analysis includes the in-depth analysis of the major players and leaders in virgin coconut oil industry.

Market Taxonomy

The Market is segmented on the basis of product, End-User, & Aplication:

By Products

Bone Growth Stimulation Devices

Platelet- Rich Plasma

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

By End User

Academic & Research Institutes and CROS

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care

Other

Application

Spinal Fusion Surgeries

Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgerie

Hospitals & Clinics will Remain the largest End-Users of Bone Growth Stimulators

Based on end-users, sales of bone growth stimulators in academic and research institutes are expected to register the highest CAGR through 2022. Hospitals & Clinics will continue to be the largest end-users of bone growth stimulators, accounting for the highest share of the market over the forecast period. Home care is expected to remain the second most lucrative end-use segment in the global bone growth stimulators market.

Rise in R&D Funding by Private Organisations to Propel Growth of the Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market

Bone growth stimulators facilitate multi-level fusions in bones with high efficiency, playing a pivotal role in spine fusion aftercare of patients. Medical studies are revealing positive outcomes of utilizing electrical bone growth stimulators for spinal fusion process. With a number of favorable government initiatives, coupled with heavy investments made by several private organisations, there has been a robust increase in research & development activities associated with new treatment methods and product development.

North America to Remain Dominant in the Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market

North America will continue to be dominant in the global bone growth stimulator market. Sales of bone growth stimulators are expected to account for the largest revenues in North America, expanding at the highest CAGR through 2022. Europe will remain the second most lucrative market for bone growth stimulators. The market in Middle East & Africa (MEA) will continue to register a sluggish expansion through 2022.

Leading players in the market have introduced novel bone growth stimulators in order to cater demand from soaring adoption of affordable minimally-invasive surgeries (MIS). Orthofix, a Texas Company, has introduced new bone growth stimulators, the CervicalStim and the SpinalStim, which have been approved by the European CE Mark as well as the Food and Drug Administration of the U.S.

Ossatec Benelux B.V., Elizur Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Arthrex, Inc., DJO Global Inc., Stryker Corporation, Bioventus Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.,

