Bone Grafts Market is Continue To Witness Positive Growth During 2015 to 2021

Implants are used to treat orthopedic, dental and spinal injuries. In many medical conditions, such as injuries and trauma, bone grafts are used to stimulate the growth of new bone which supports implants. Most bone grafts materials are derived from human and animal bones.

In addition, bone grafting is a surgical procedure which is used to fix problems associated with joints or bones. Bone grafting and transplanting of joint tissue plays a vital role in fixing of bones after injuries and trauma. The bone used in a bone graft can come from patient’s own body, from a donor, or could be entirely manmade. Bone grafts are mainly classified into two types: allograft and autograft. In allograft, graft uses bone from a donor or a cadaver that has been stored in tissue banks. However, autograft is defined as those types of grafts which are made from a bone inside patient body such as hips and ribs. The use of bone grafts depend on the types of injuries and diseases. For instance, allograft is mainly used in the treatment of knee, hip, arms and legs injuries.

The global bone grafts market is segmented into standard allografts, demineralized bone matrix (DBM), machined bone allografts, bone morphogenetic protein (BMP), synthetic bone grafts and stem cell based bone grafts.

In terms of geographic, North America dominates the global bone grafts market. This is due to increased awareness about importance of bone grafting procedures in the region. In addition, increased adoption of cell-based matrices is also supporting in the growth of bone grafts market in the region. The U.S. represents the largest market for bone grafts followed by Canada in North America. In Europe, Germany, Italy, the U.K. and France holds major share of bone grafts market. However, Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global bone grafts market. This is due to increasing public awareness towards bone regeneration in the region. Japan, China and India are expected to be the fastest growing bone grafts markets in Asia.

In recent time, rising number of aging populations is key driver of the global bone grafts market. Increasing number of spinal fusion and joint reconstruction surgeries, along with advanced bone grafts and increased public awareness of bone regeneration achieved through biologics are also supporting in the growth of global bone grafts market. Moreover, rising prevalence of periodontal diseases coupled with increasing incidences of dental fractures have fueled the demand of dental bone grafts market.

However, stringent regulations obstruct the growth of bone grafts market. In addition, high cost of bone grafting surgeries and inadequate reimbursement policies for bone grafting also hampers the growth of global bone grafts market. Rapid product launches and increasing mergers and acquisitions between bone graft systems manufacturing companies are some of the major trends in the global bone grafts market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global bone grafts market are Zimmer Holdings, Inc., BioMimetic Therapeutics LLC, Wright Medical Technology, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc, RTI Surgical, Inc., Olympus Biotech Corporation, NuVasive, Inc., NovaBone Products LLC, Medtronic, Inc., LifeNet Health, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Exactech, Inc., DePuy Spine, Inc., Synthes Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies, Biomet, Inc. and AlloSource.