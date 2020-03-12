Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size, Share, Growth, Global Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

The Global Bone Graft Substitute Market is expected to touch USD 5,031 million at a stellar 6.52% CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2027). Simply put, bone graft is an implantable material that helps in promoting bone healing, osseous reconstruction and bone formation owing to its osteoinductive, osteogenic and osteoconductive properties. Bone graft is used in spinal surgery, sports, trauma plastic and facial surgery. Besides it can be used for filling the voids during absence of bones and structural stability. It is a surgical method to replace a defected or missing bone using bone graft from the body of the patient, another person, animals or cadaver. Bone graft is also used to heal wounds, treat complex fracture and others.

To Get Free Sample Report visit https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1195

There are many factors that is driving the growth of the bone graft substitute market. Some of these factors as per the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include increasing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, advancements in technology in the medical sector resulting in shift to allograft from autograft, development of the biocompatible synthetic bone grafts, rising demand for the dental bone grafts, key players laying emphasis on research and development activities both in bone grafts as well as its substitutes, increase in demand for orthopedic methods amid geriatric population, accessibility of advanced products in different sizes and shapes offering high osteoinductive and osteoconductive properties and shift to minimally invasive techniques. On the contrary, factors such as soaring cost of surgeries, ethical issues associated to bone grafting techniques, stringent regulatory pathway, unmet medical needs especially in low income countries, improper fixation, weak bonding, risk of graft rejection and patient safety owing to the danger of disease transmission in xenograft and allografts is likely to hamper the growth of the bone graft substitute market.

Industry Developments:

In August 2018, BoneSupport, a Scandinavian orthobiologics company, won Health Canada approval for Cerament G bone graft substitute.

In September 2018, Baxter International Inc., an American healthcare company, received FDA clearance for its Actifuse Flow bone graft substitute. It shall be used in orthopedic surgical procedures.

Industry News:

In March 2018, Dentsply Sirona, a dental solution company, announced the acquisition of over OraMetrix, a provider of innovative 3D technology solutions for orthodontic care. The acquisition is a remarkable step towards the advancement of dental bone graft procedure.

In August 2018, Scandinavian orthobiologics company Bone Support received approval from Health Canada for Cerament G bone graft substitute.

In September 2018, Baxter International Inc., an American healthcare company, announced the receipt of FDA clearance for Actifuse Flow bone graft substitute to be used in orthopedic surgical procedures.

In November 2018, Bio2 Technologies, an orthopedic company, has received approval from FDA for evaluation of its Vitrium bioactive glass as a cervical interbody fusion device. Vitrium is currently in use as a bone graft.

Key Players for Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in Bone Graft Substitutes Market: There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are

Stryker Corporation,

ACE Surgical Supply Company, Inc.,

Dentium Co., Ltd.,

Dentsply Sirona,

Institut Straumann AG,

BioHorizons IPH, Inc.,

Medtronic plc, and

Zimmer Biomet.

Segments for Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market

Based on type, the global bone graft substitutes market has been segmented into autograft, demineralized bone matrix, synthetic bone grafts, bone morphogenetic protein, and others.

Based on application, the bone graft substitutes market has been segmented into spinal fusion, joint reconstruction, long bone, dental, foot & ankle, and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market

The global bone graft substitutes market, by region, has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Americas is the largest market for bone graft substitutes. The consolidation of major manufacturers in the region coupled with the swift uptake of novel technologies is likely to drive the growth of the bone graft substitutes market in the region. The U.S. is a significant country-level market of the region and is expected to contribute largely towards the development of the regional bone graft substitutes market in the forthcoming years.

Europe held the second-largest share of the global market and is poised to retain its potential through the assessment period. The factors that are contributing towards the growth of the market in Europe include rising awareness about bone graft substitutes, increasing healthcare expenditure, availability of funds for research & development, etc.

To Browse Complete Report visit https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/bone-graft-substitutes-market-1195

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing bone graft substitutes market and has been estimated to mark a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period. The developments in the fast-developing country-level markets such as India and China are inducing growth in the regional market. It is expected to exhibit a similar trend throughout the projection period.

The Middle East & Africa is set to witness steady growth over the next couple of years. Gulf nations, particularly, Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. are primarily responsible for driving the growth of the bone graft substitutes market in the region.

Some Brief Table of Contents of Report

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

TOC Continued…

To Get an Exclusive Discount on Report Visit https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1195

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Statistical Report, Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]