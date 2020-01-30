Bone Glues Market to Reach US$ 1,032.9 Million by 2024

Increasing surgical procedures with adoption of new surgical sealants and bone glues is expected to fuel revenue growth of the global bone glue market during the projection period

The global bone glue market was valued at US$ 568.9 Mn in 2015. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% and is expected to reach US$ 1,032.9 Mn by 2024, creating incremental opportunity of US$ 464.0 Mn between 2015 and 2024. The global bone glue market is expected to represent absolute $ opportunity of US$ 36.5 Mn in 2017 over 2016.

The demand for bone glues is expected to increase significantly among orthopedic surgeons and hospitals over the assessment period in North America

Arthroplasty segment is expected to account for more than 40% revenue share of the global bone glue market by 2016 end, and is expected to lose 50 BPS by 2024 over 2016. Spine surgery and trauma segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth throughout the assessment period as compared to other segments. Spine surgery segment is expected to account for nearly 20% revenue share of the global bone glue market by 2016 end and is expected to gain 70 BPS by 2024 over 2016. Increasing number of trauma cases coupled with orthopedic surgeries and cardiovascular surgeries in developed nations is expected to fuel global bone glue market revenue growth over the projected period. Trauma cases and sports injury segment is expected to gain 50 BPS collectively over the assessment period.

Owing to high effectiveness and strong bond strength, the demand for surgical sealants in orthopedics is expected to increase over the projected period

Arthroplasty

Arthroplasty segment is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 16 Mn in 2017 over 2016

By the end of 2024, this segment is projected to reach nearly US$ 430 Mn, registering a CAGR of 6.9% over the assessment period

Sports Injuries

Sports injuries segment is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 6 Mn in 2017 over 2016

By the end of 2024, this segment is projected to reach more than US$ 180 Mn, registering a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period

Increasing usage of bone glues for osteoporotic spine is expected to increase the demand for bone glues over the assessment period

Spine Surgery

Spine surgery segment is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 7 Mn in 2017 over 2016

By the end of 2024, this segment is projected to reach nearly US$ 210 Mn, witnessing a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period

Trauma

Trauma segment is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 3 Mn in 2017 over 2016

By the end of 2024, this segment is projected to reach in excess of US$ 100 Mn, registering a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period

Owing to lesser number of indications for other tissue glues such as mussel adhesives, the revenue growth of this segment is expected to exhibit a stable CAGR

Others

Others bone glue application segment is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of US$ 3.0 Mn in 2017 over 2016

By the end of 2024, this segment is projected to reach in excess of US$ 110 Mn, registering a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period

Global Bone Glue Future Market Trends

The bone glue industry is evolving gradually. Manufacturers involved in the development of novel bone adhesive sealants and bone glues are focusing on development of highly advanced glues and more user-friendly devices that could satisfy the application needs of surgeons. Major players are focusing on product launch to capitalize on the market opportunities in the global bone glue market. In 2015, Cohera Medical, Inc. received FDA approval for its product TissuGlu for internal use. TissuGlu is used in connecting tissue flaps made during surgery (abdominoplasty surgery).