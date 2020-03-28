Bone Cancer Market Trends 2018 – Key Players, Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022

“Bone Cancer Market” Provide Detailed Analysis of the Market Structure Along with Forecast for the next 7 Years of the Various Segments and Sub-Segments of the Bone Cancer Market – Avail Prime Report by MRFR

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global bone cancer market include AstraZeneca PLC, Actavis PLC, Celgene Corporation, F. Hoffman-La Roche, Novartis International AG, Sanofi SA, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Eli Lilly and Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Amgen Inc.

Industry Updates:

In January 2019, researchers at the University of Missouri developed a precision medicine for treating bone cancer in dogs by using the dog’s tumor to produce the relevant therapy. This success could lead to the therapy advancing to human trials in the coming years.

Bone Cancer Market – Highlights

Bone cancer is cancer of the bones. Bone cancer can be primary, i.e. it develops inside the bone or inside tissues connected to bones directly, such as cartilage, and metastatic, i.e. the cancer travels to the bone, having originated in a different location in the body. Primary bone cancer is the most serious type of bone cancer. Bone tumors may be painless or accompanied by a dull, aching pain.

The low level of pain in bone cancer can make it more difficult to identify and diagnose than other types of cancer, as the patient may ignore the pain for some time. Bone cancer is seen to be most prevalence in the age group of 19-40, although other age groups are also susceptible to the disease. The disease is caused by continuous exposure to radiation or abnormal healing of a bone injury. The tumor forms when the cell division within bones gets out of control, resulting in mutations and cancerous cells.

The global bone cancer market is likely to be driven by the growing awareness about bone cancer and the increasing efforts being taken to eradicate cancer. The increasing government support to cancer treatment research is likely to be a major driver for the global bone cancer market over the forecast period, as cancer has emerged as a major health problem in recent years and is likely to remain among the major problems facing the healthcare sector over the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

The global bone cancer market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, end user, and region.

On the basis of type, the global bone cancer market is segmented into multiple myeloma, osteosarcoma, chondrosarcoma, Ewing’s sarcoma, and others.

On the basis of treatment, the bone cancer market is segmented into chemotherapy, radiation therapy, cryosurgery, surgical treatments, and others.

On the basis of end user, the global bone cancer market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, cancer care centers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global bone cancer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa on the basis of geography.

North America is the leading geographical segment of the global bone cancer market and is likely to hold on to the top position over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of bone cancer and the rapid development of innovative, advanced cancer therapies.

Steady advancement of the healthcare sector in this region has led to the development of targeted therapies and other innovations, which is likely to be a major driver for the bone cancer market in North America over the forecast period. Considerable research efforts have also been directed at enabling early diagnosis of bone cancer, so that the treatment can have more efficacy.

Europe is also a major regional player in the global bone cancer market and is likely to remain a leading contributor to the global bone cancer market over the forecast period due to the presence of a highly advanced healthcare sector, especially in Western Europe. Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit strong growth in the bone cancer market over the forecast period.

