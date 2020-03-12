Boilers and Steam Generators Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

A steam generator is a form of low water-content boiler, similar to a flash steam boiler. The usual construction is as a spiral coil of water-tube, arranged as a single, or monotube, coil. Circulation is once-through and pumped under pressure, as a forced-circulation boiler.[1] The narrow-tube construction, without any large-diameter drums or tanks, means that they are safe from the effects of explosion, even if worked at high pressures.

Asia Pacific is a prominent region of the BTG market, led by the increase in demand and consumption of electricity in China, followed by that in India and Japan.

The global Boilers and Steam Generators market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Boilers and Steam Generators volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Boilers and Steam Generators market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE

Atlas Copco

Vestas

Enercon

Caterpillar

ABB

Bosch

Ingersoll Rand

Kirloskar

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pulverized Coal Fired

Fluidized Bed

Packaged

Heat Recovery Steam Generators

Others

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Power

Food & Beverage

Textile

Pulp and Paper

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Boilers and Steam Generators Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Boilers and Steam Generators

1.2 Boilers and Steam Generators Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Boilers and Steam Generators Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Pulverized Coal Fired

1.2.3 Fluidized Bed

1.2.4 Packaged

1.2.5 Heat Recovery Steam Generators

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Boilers and Steam Generators Segment by Application

1.3.1 Boilers and Steam Generators Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Power

1.3.4 Food & Beverage

1.3.5 Textile

1.3.6 Pulp and Paper

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Boilers and Steam Generators Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Boilers and Steam Generators Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Boilers and Steam Generators Market Size

1.5.1 Global Boilers and Steam Generators Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Boilers and Steam Generators Production (2014-2025)

………..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Boilers and Steam Generators Business

7.1 GE

7.1.1 GE Boilers and Steam Generators Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Boilers and Steam Generators Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 GE Boilers and Steam Generators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Atlas Copco

7.2.1 Atlas Copco Boilers and Steam Generators Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Boilers and Steam Generators Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Atlas Copco Boilers and Steam Generators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Vestas

7.3.1 Vestas Boilers and Steam Generators Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Boilers and Steam Generators Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Vestas Boilers and Steam Generators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Enercon

7.4.1 Enercon Boilers and Steam Generators Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Boilers and Steam Generators Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Enercon Boilers and Steam Generators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Caterpillar

7.5.1 Caterpillar Boilers and Steam Generators Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Boilers and Steam Generators Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Caterpillar Boilers and Steam Generators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 ABB

7.6.1 ABB Boilers and Steam Generators Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Boilers and Steam Generators Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 ABB Boilers and Steam Generators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Bosch

7.7.1 Bosch Boilers and Steam Generators Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Boilers and Steam Generators Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Bosch Boilers and Steam Generators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Ingersoll Rand

7.8.1 Ingersoll Rand Boilers and Steam Generators Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Boilers and Steam Generators Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Ingersoll Rand Boilers and Steam Generators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Kirloskar

7.9.1 Kirloskar Boilers and Steam Generators Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Boilers and Steam Generators Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Kirloskar Boilers and Steam Generators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..



