Body-Worn Camera Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Body-worn video cameras are valuable tools that can be used by law enforcement to record traffic stops, arrests, sobriety tests, and interviews. Body-worn video camera systems typically consist of a camera, microphone, battery, and onboard data storage. They are designed to be head-mounted or worn at various locations on the body, depending on the model.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Body-Worn Camera in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1099473-global-north-america-europe-and-asia-pacific-south-america-middle-east

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TASER International (AXON)

Digital Ally

VIEVU

Reveal

Safety Innovations

Panasonic

Pinnacle Response

PRO-VISION Video Systems

Shenzhen AEE Technology

Safety Vision LLC

GoPro (Intrensic)

Transcend Information

Wolfcom Enterprises

Veho (MUVI)

10-8 Video Systems LLC

Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology

Pannin Technologies

MaxSur

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Recording Type

Recording and Live Streaming Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Local Police

Special Law Enforcement Agencies

Civil Usage

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1099473-global-north-america-europe-and-asia-pacific-south-america-middle-east

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Body-Worn Camera Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Recording Type

1.2.2 Recording and Live Streaming Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Local Police

1.3.2 Special Law Enforcement Agencies

1.3.3 Civil Usage

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 TASER International (AXON)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Body-Worn Camera Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 TASER International (AXON) Body-Worn Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Digital Ally

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Body-Worn Camera Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Digital Ally Body-Worn Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 VIEVU

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Body-Worn Camera Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 VIEVU Body-Worn Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Reveal

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Body-Worn Camera Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Reveal Body-Worn Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Safety Innovations

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Body-Worn Camera Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Safety Innovations Body-Worn Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Panasonic

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Body-Worn Camera Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Panasonic Body-Worn Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Pinnacle Response

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Body-Worn Camera Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Pinnacle Response Body-Worn Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com