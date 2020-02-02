Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 166 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Body-worn video cameras are valuable tools that can be used by law enforcement to record traffic stops, arrests, sobriety tests, and interviews. Body-worn video camera systems typically consist of a camera, microphone, battery, and onboard data storage. They are designed to be head-mounted or worn at various locations on the body, depending on the model.

On the basis of type, the body-worn camera market is segmented into recording type and recording and live streaming type. The recording type segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market.

End-users, included in this market are local police, special law enforcement agencies and civil usage. The local police application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market.

Based on regions, the global body-worn camera market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Asia Other and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America is expected to account for the largest share and Asia is growing fastest of the market during the forecast period.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) market will register a 38.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2980 million by 2024, from US$ 430 million in 2019

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

TASER International (AXON)

Digital Ally

VIEVU

Reveal

Safety Innovations

Panasonic

Pinnacle Response

PRO-VISION Video Systems

Shenzhen AEE Technology

Safety Vision LLC

GoPro (Intrensic)

Transcend Information

Wolfcom Enterprises

Veho (MUVI)

10-8 Video Systems LLC

Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology

Pannin Technologies

MaxSur

Segmentation by product type:

Recording Type

Recording and Live Streaming Type

Segmentation by application:

Local Police

Special Law Enforcement Agencies

Civil Usage

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

