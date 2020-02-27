Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

In this report, statistics cover mercury-in-glass thermometer, Digital Thermometers, Infrared Thermometers, Temperature Trend Indicatorsand Mercury based thermometer, not cover smart products with temperature test function. The statistics use “unit” for quantitive description.

Scope of the Report:

Body Temperature Monitoring Devices is a common temperature measuring tool used in our daily life, Body Temperature Monitoring Devices generally fall into three different categories. These categories are: Liquid-Filled, Electronic/Digital, and Infrared. Each one has different types and applications. When choosing a thermometer it is important to get one that is dependable, accurate, and specific to the application method. Generally, there are five common ways to use a thermometer to measure temperature. These applications are: Under the armpit, under the tongue, in the ear, rectally, and non-contact (infrared).

Europe sales volume of Body Temperature Monitoring Devices will increase to 63330 K Units in 2017 from 60720 K Units in 2013. It is predicted that the Europe Body Temperature Monitoring Devices demand will develop with a CAGR growth rate of 1.53% in the coming few years.

The worldwide market for Body Temperature Monitoring Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Body Temperature Monitoring Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M

A& D Medical

Braun

American Diagnostic Corporation

Briggs Healthcare

Exergen Corporation

Easywell Biomedical

Hicks Thermometers

Beurer

TECNIMED

Hartmann

Welch Allyn

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Digital Thermometer

Infrared Thermometer

Temperature Trend Indicators

Other Thermometer

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Health Aide

Hospital

