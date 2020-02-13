BMS(Building Management System) Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Control4, Honeywell, Johnson control, Schneider Electric, Siemens and Forecast to 2023

Global BMS(Building Management System) Market

Description

BMS are deployed in large buildings for the efficient energy management, and they help in controlling and managing building facilities such as lighting, electricity, fire precautions, safety, security, and HVAC. These systems are installed in buildings such as commercial buildings, IT parks, hotels, restaurants, manufacturing plants, retail outlets, and residential buildings for effective facility management. They enable easy automation and help in managing buildings for better cost savings and improved performance.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the BMS(Building Management System) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the BMS(Building Management System) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Governments across the globe have taken due cognizance of the benefits of effective management of the buildings and their potential savings. They have been incremental in bringing forward various legislations and initiatives to drive the development and adoption of building management system (BMS) technologies. For the study, the base year considered is 2016, and the forecast provided is between 2017 and 2023.

The global BMS(Building Management System) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Control4

Honeywell

Johnson control

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Legrand

Lutron Electronics

Tyco

United Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Facility Management

Security Management

Energy Management

Emergency Management

Infrastructure Management

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 BMS(Building Management System) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of BMS(Building Management System)

1.2 Classification of BMS(Building Management System) by Types

1.2.1 Global BMS(Building Management System) Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global BMS(Building Management System) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Facility Management

1.2.4 Security Management

1.2.5 Energy Management

1.2.6 Emergency Management

1.2.7 Infrastructure Management

1.3 Global BMS(Building Management System) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global BMS(Building Management System) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Global BMS(Building Management System) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global BMS(Building Management System) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) BMS(Building Management System) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) BMS(Building Management System) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) BMS(Building Management System) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) BMS(Building Management System) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) BMS(Building Management System) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of BMS(Building Management System) (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Control4

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 BMS(Building Management System) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Control4 BMS(Building Management System) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Honeywell

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 BMS(Building Management System) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Honeywell BMS(Building Management System) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Johnson control

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 BMS(Building Management System) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Johnson control BMS(Building Management System) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Schneider Electric

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 BMS(Building Management System) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Schneider Electric BMS(Building Management System) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Siemens

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 BMS(Building Management System) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Siemens BMS(Building Management System) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Legrand

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 BMS(Building Management System) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Legrand BMS(Building Management System) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Lutron Electronics

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 BMS(Building Management System) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Lutron Electronics BMS(Building Management System) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

