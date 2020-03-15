Bluetooth Beacon Device Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation Forecast To 2025

Bluetooth Beacon Device Market 2019

Description:

This report provides in depth study of “Bluetooth Beacon Device” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Bluetooth Beacon Device report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A beacon is a small Bluetooth radio transmitter. It’s kind of like a lighthouse: it repeatedly transmits a single signal that other devices can see. Instead of emitting visible light, though, it broadcasts a radio signal that is made up of a combination of letters and numbers transmitted on a regular interval of approximately 1/10th of a second. A Bluetooth-equipped device like a smartphone can “see” a beacon once it’s in range, much like sailors looking for a lighthouse to know where they are.

The key factor driving the industry growth is the increased number of applications powered by beacons and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) tags. Beacons are witnessing growing penetration across asset tracking and machine/equipment status observation in high volume verticals. At the same time, the markets for both existing and new applications are maturing, leading to larger roll-outs. Growing integration of beacons in cameras, LED lightings, point of sale (POS) devices, digital signage, and vending machines is expected to propel the industry growth over the forecast period. Apart from retail applications, beacons are also projected to become a common commodity in industrial applications.

The Americas dominate the global Bluetooth beacon devices market by accounting for a market share of over 40%. They were the first to adopt this technology, especially in the retail sector. Retailers are taking charge and deploying new and related technologies to test the efficacy of nascent systems. More than half of the retail sector is expected to deploy this technology. This trend creates more opportunities for device manufacturers and software developers to offer cutting edge products. Companies are working on adapting this technology in other ways to improve efficiency.

This report focuses on the global Bluetooth Beacon Device status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bluetooth Beacon Device development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BlueCats

Estimote

Gimbal

Gelo

Glimworm Beacons

IBeacon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IBeacon

Eddystone

Microsoft 10

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Travel & Tourism

Healthcare

Financial Institutions

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bluetooth Beacon Device are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region,company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

