Blue Biotechnology Market Research – Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2023

— Blue biotechnology is the application of molecular biological methods to marine and freshwater organisms. These organisms are used for purposes like increasing seafood supply and safety, controlling the reproduction of dangerous water-borne organisms, and developing new drugs.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Blue Biotechnology will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Blue Biotechnology market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Blue Biotechnology market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Enzymes

Pharma Products

Bulk Chemicals

Biopolymers

Segmentation by application:

Bio-Engineering

Genomics

Vaccine Development

Drug Discovery

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Aker BioMarine

Marinova

New England Biolabs

PML Applications

Sea Run Holdings

PICES

Donald Danforth Plant Science Center

Shell Marine Products

GeoMarine Biotechnologies

GlycoMar

Cellgen Biologicals

Nurture Aqua Technology

Samudra Biopharma

Sanosil Biotech

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Blue Biotechnology consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Blue Biotechnology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Blue Biotechnology manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Table of Contents – Key Points

2018-2023 Global Blue Biotechnology Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Blue Biotechnology Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Blue Biotechnology Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Blue Biotechnology Segment by Type

2.2.1 Enzymes

2.2.2 Pharma Products

2.2.3 Bulk Chemicals

2.2.4 Biopolymers

2.3 Blue Biotechnology Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Blue Biotechnology Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Blue Biotechnology Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Blue Biotechnology Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Blue Biotechnology Segment by Application

2.4.1 Bio-Engineering

2.4.2 Genomics

2.4.3 Vaccine Development

2.4.4 Drug Discovery

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Blue Biotechnology Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Blue Biotechnology Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Blue Biotechnology Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Blue Biotechnology Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Blue Biotechnology by Players

3.1 Global Blue Biotechnology Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Blue Biotechnology Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Blue Biotechnology Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Blue Biotechnology Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Blue Biotechnology Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Blue Biotechnology Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Blue Biotechnology Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Blue Biotechnology Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Blue Biotechnology Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Blue Biotechnology Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…………

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Aker BioMarine

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Blue Biotechnology Product Offered

12.1.3 Aker BioMarine Blue Biotechnology Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Aker BioMarine News

12.2 Marinova

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Blue Biotechnology Product Offered

12.2.3 Marinova Blue Biotechnology Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Marinova News

12.3 New England Biolabs

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Blue Biotechnology Product Offered

12.3.3 New England Biolabs Blue Biotechnology Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 New England Biolabs News

12.4 PML Applications

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Blue Biotechnology Product Offered

12.4.3 PML Applications Blue Biotechnology Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 PML Applications News

12.5 Sea Run Holdings

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Blue Biotechnology Product Offered

12.5.3 Sea Run Holdings Blue Biotechnology Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Sea Run Holdings News

12.6 PICES

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Blue Biotechnology Product Offered

12.6.3 PICES Blue Biotechnology Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 PICES News

12.7 Donald Danforth Plant Science Center

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Blue Biotechnology Product Offered

12.7.3 Donald Danforth Plant Science Center Blue Biotechnology Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Donald Danforth Plant Science Center News

12.8 Shell Marine Products

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Blue Biotechnology Product Offered

12.8.3 Shell Marine Products Blue Biotechnology Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Shell Marine Products News

12.9 GeoMarine Biotechnologies

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Blue Biotechnology Product Offered

12.9.3 GeoMarine Biotechnologies Blue Biotechnology Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 GeoMarine Biotechnologies News

12.10 GlycoMar

……Continued

