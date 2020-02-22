BLU-RAY DISCS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

Blu-ray or Blu-ray Disc (BD) is a digital optical disc data storage format. It was designed to supersede the DVD format, and is capable of storing several hours of video in high-definition (HDTV 720p and 1080p) and ultra high-definition resolution (2160p). The main application of Blu-ray is as a medium for video material such as feature films and for the physical distribution of video games for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The name “Blu-ray” refers to the blue laser (actually a violet laser) used to read the disc, which allows information to be stored at a greater density than is possible with the longer-wavelength red laser used for DVDs.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Blu-Ray Discs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sony

Anwell Technologies Limited

Bluray Korea

CD Video Manufacturing Inc.

CMC Magnetics

Moser Baer

New Cyberian

Ritek

River Pro Audio

Technicolor

Verbatim

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Layer

Dual Layer

Triple Layer

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Household

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Blu-Ray Discs market.

Chapter 1, to describe Blu-Ray Discs Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Blu-Ray Discs, with sales, revenue, and price of Blu-Ray Discs, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Blu-Ray Discs, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Blu-Ray Discs Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Single Layer

1.2.2 Dual Layer

1.2.3 Triple Layer

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Commercial

1.3.2 Household

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Sony

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Blu-Ray Discs Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Sony Blu-Ray Discs Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Anwell Technologies Limited

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Blu-Ray Discs Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Anwell Technologies Limited Blu-Ray Discs Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Bluray Korea

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Blu-Ray Discs Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Bluray Korea Blu-Ray Discs Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 CD Video Manufacturing Inc.

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Blu-Ray Discs Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 CD Video Manufacturing Inc. Blu-Ray Discs Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 CMC Magnetics

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Blu-Ray Discs Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 CMC Magnetics Blu-Ray Discs Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Moser Baer

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Blu-Ray Discs Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Moser Baer Blu-Ray Discs Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 New Cyberian

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Blu-Ray Discs Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 New Cyberian Blu-Ray Discs Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



