Blowout Preventer Market | Industry Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2021

Blowout Preventer Market – Overview

The expansion in the oil and gas sector globally is expected to create a favourable share for blowout preventers. Reports that appraise the energy and power industry have been made available by Market Research Future which generates reports on several industry verticals that analyze the market growth and prospects. High demand in the oil and gas industry and rapid increase in offshore exploration activities have significantly contributed to the growth and development of the Blowout Preventer market.

The escalated offshore exploration activities globally have improved the demand for the blowout preventer market. The need for efficient and safe operation in the oil and energy sector is expected to create further scope for development of the blowout preventer market in the upcoming period.

Competitive Analysis:

The central players functioning in the blowout preventer market globally are Weatherford International Limited (U.S.), FMC Technologies (U.S.), Aker Solutions (Norway), National Oil Well Verco Inc., Proserve (U.K.), Uztel Ltd. (Romania) and Cameron International Corporation (U.S.), to name a few.

Segmental Analysis

The analysis of the segments in the blowout preventer market is carried out on the basis of type, well type and region.

Based on Type, the blowout preventer market is segmented into RAM and Annular BOP.

Based on Well Type, the blowout preventer market is segmented into Offshore and Land.

On the basis of region, the blowout preventer market is segmented into the Middle East, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa.

Regional Analysis

The regional evaluation of the blowout preventer market is carried out on the regions such as The Middle East, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa.

The analysis of the blowout preventer market observes that the Middle East region is anticipated to govern the market principally owing to the growing onshore drilling activities in the region. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is the other important region reaching a high growth rate in the blowout preventer market chiefly due to the vast scope for hydrocarbon in this region. The increasing installation of blowout preventers in the Asia Pacific region is expected to create scope for development in the coming years. Furthermore, increasing investment in blowout preventers in the region is expected to raise the development rate in the market in the upcoming forecast period.

Industry Updates:

April 2019 Diamond Offshore Drilling has commenced the offshore drilling industry’s first cybernetic blowout preventer (BOP) service for endlessly assessing BOP status. Standing-in as the virtual twin of a BOP system on a drilling vessel, Diamond’s Sim-Stack system duplicates the BOP electrically and hydraulically to evaluate its complete health and regulatory compliance. Diamond Offshore has also executed the novel service across all eight BOP systems on its four dynamically situated drillships operational in the Gulf of Mexico. In the approaching months, the company strategizes to expand the service to other rigs in its global fleet.

