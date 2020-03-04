Blow Moulding Machines Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2028

Blow Moulding Machine Market – Introduction

Blow molding is a process used for the production of hollow plastic components. The machine which enables blow molding is called a blow mold machine. The sophisticated machine is used for manufacturing industrial containers, building industry products, automotive parts, electronics and appliance components, toys, and many other plastic components.

Blow molding machines have been in use since the past two decades and manufacturers are constantly modifying the design and build of the equipment to make them more efficient, accurate, and energy-efficient.

Speed and Precision: A Key Focus of Blow Moulding Machine Manufacturers

Burgeoning demand for plastic components across industries such as automotive, F&B, packaging, pharmaceutical, aerospace, electronics, personal care, and cosmetics is prompting companies in the blow hold machine market to focus excessively on enhancing the speed and precision of the machinery. Manufacturers are leveraging advanced technology and automation to substantially improve the speed and accuracy of the machines.

A recent custom blow molder launched by W. Amsler Equipment Inc. in 2018 uses four ovens to accommodate the production of four products simultaneously. Additionally, the system provides more control over the production process and enables a seamless shift to different designs. Such developments are expected to intensify as demand for varying plastic component designs for both functionality and marketing are expected to increase across different industries.

Additionally, manufacturers are also focusing on increasing the compactness of the machines in addition to the development of systems which aid in the substantial reduction of mold change time.

Breakthroughs in Bioplastics Production to Uphold Blow Moulding Machine Market Growth

Imposition of stringent governmental regulations in addition to the increasing interest in ethical and environment-friendly products is driving end-user industries to find sustainable alternatives to plastics. Bioplastics, produced from biodegradable raw materials, are increasingly replacing plastics in industries. Development of sophisticated formulations to increase the strength, durability, functionality, and biodegradable material composition in bioplastics is a vital cause creating a surge in the demand for the material. These factors coupled with technological advancements in blow hold machine designs are gradually making bioplastics compatible for use with the existing infrastructure. The trend is expected to bolster blow hold machine market growth with sales of products manufactured using bioplastics estimated to rise in the foreseeable future.

Bolstering Demand for Lightweight Containers to Open Lucrative Opportunities

Burgeoning demand for weight reduction in blow molded plastic containers while maintaining their aesthetic appeal, stability, functionality, and durability is gradually gaining traction in various industrial applications such as detergent, industrial solvents, and bleach packaging. Demand for lightweight plastic containers is also expected to surge, on account of the proliferating logistics industry which requires durable, strong, and flexible materials for packaging. With the development of efficient designing and testing techniques intensifying blow molding manufacturers are making key adjustments in equipment design to accommodate for the demands of end-use industries which is estimated to fuel blow mold machine market growth. A recent development complementing the surge in the demand for lightweight plastic containers was Amazon’s recent announcement of replacing the traditional cardboard boxes used in packaging with lightweight flexible plastic mailers.

High Operational Costs of Blow Moulding Machines to Stifle Market Growth

Blow molding machines operate on petroleum products and require a significant amount of energy for their operations. Additionally, the operation of blow mold machines contributes significantly to the carbon footprint. High operating costs coupled with adverse impact on the environment is expected to dampen blow molding machine market growth with administrations around the world working towards regulating the use of energy, fuel, and greenhouse gas production. Furthermore, growing concerns about environmental degradation caused due to plastic production and its use are creating a reduction in the utilization of the material with end-user industries increasingly shifting to using other biodegradable materials. Manufacturers in the blow molding machines market are funneling investments into the development of fully-electric equipment with high efficiency and reliability to overcome the daunting challenge.

Blow Moulding Machine Market – Competitive Landscape

To capitalize on the growing demand for energy-efficient blow molding machines, Jomar Corporation, a leading player operating in the blow molding machine market, extended its IntelliDrive injection blow molding product range with the introduction of IntelliDrive 175 and IntelliDrive 135. The company claims the proprietary technology used in the machine enhances its efficiency substantially while limiting its carbon footprint. In addition, the company is providing value-added features such as screwdriver pressure monitoring and valve output to aid end-use industries in effective maintenance of the equipment.

Banking on the growing popularity of all-electric blow mold machines, R&B Plastics Machinery entered a strategic partnership with Sika, a Taiwan-based blow molding manufacturer, and Seecor, a technology company, for the production of all-electric, hydraulic, and hybrid blow molding machine. Under the partnership, Sika will manufacture the components required for the production of blow mold machines while Seecor will assist the company in streamlining the design.

Growing integration of robotic automation in the blow molding machine market witnessed another development after Proco Machinery launched the first-of-its-kind lay-flat tooling system which leverages robotic automation systems from Universal Robots to pack 270 bottles instead of 250.

Other leading players operating in the blow molding market include Parker Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd., Chia Ming Machinery Co., Ltd., Meccanoplastica, Jiangsu Victor Machinery Co. Ltd., British Plastics Federation, Jagmohan Pla-Mach Pvt. Ltd., Elegance industries, Zeel plast Machinery, Suma Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd., Taiwan Machine Sources, and the Meccanoplastica Group.

Global Blow Moulding Machines Market Segmentation

The global blow moulding machines market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, raw material and region.

On the basis of type, the global blow moulding machines market can be segmented into:

Extrusion,

Injection

Injection Stretch

On the basis of application, the global blow moulding machines market can be segmented into:

Packaging

Consumable

Automotive

Electronics

Construction

Other Applications

On the basis of raw material, the global blow moulding machines market can be segmented into:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Others Plastic Materials

Global Blow Moulding Machines Market: Regional Outlook

Automotive manufacturers are shifting from mature regions to emerging countries, such as India and China. The global blow moulding machine market is anticipated to be dominated by the Asia Pacific region, with China leading the market, both in terms of production and consumption. India is also anticipated to witness sound growth in demand for blow moulding machines owing to the rapid growth being seen in the consumer packaging and automotive industry. North America and Europe are collectively anticipated to hold significant share in the blow moulding machines market and the growth in automotive and electronics & electrical industry in the region is anticipated to drive the demand for blow moulding machines in the coming years. Significant investments and recovering economies of Brazil and Argentina are projected to drive the Latin America blow moulding machines market. Middle East and Africa is projected to witness moderate growth in demand for blow moulding machines over the forecast period due to the initiatives being taken by various Middle-East countries towards achieving a diversified economy.

Global Blow Moulding Machines Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global Blow moulding machines market are:

Parker Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd.

Zeel plast Machinery

Jomar Corporation

Chia Ming Machinery Co., Ltd

Polymechplast Machines Ltd.

Meccanoplastica

Golfang Mfg. & Development Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Victor Machinery Co. Ltd.

The Meccanoplastica Group

Taiwan Machine Sources

British Plastics Federation

Suma Plastic Machinery Co.Ltd.

Jagmohan Pla-Mach Pvt. Ltd.

Elegance Industries

